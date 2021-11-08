Global Feed Micronutrients Market Is Estimated To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Of Over 6% During The Forecast Period
The increasing demand for antioxidants in feed micronutrients will further proliferate the overall size of the feed micronutrient industry.UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feed Micronutrients Market research study provides an extensive information of important participants, such as suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, traders, consumers, investors, etc. Feed Micronutrients Market study depicts an in-depth analysis on the current status of Feed Micronutrients Market that consists of important types, and end uses. The data type of the Feed Micronutrients Market study contains market revenue, import, export, progress rate, consumption, etc. Further, the study focuses on the prominent and emerging regional and global trends contributing to the growth of the global Feed Micronutrients Market over the stipulated timeframe.
The global feed micronutrients market is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of over 6% and is estimated to reach a value pool of over US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). In the last few years, the global market for feed micronutrients has undergone a transition in terms of quality and demand. Feed Micronutrients are considered an important feed additive for livestock, and are commonly used to increase feed quality in order to enhance cattle yield and overall health.
Key Trends of Feed Micronutrients Market Study
The snowballing trend for clean label products demanding strict approval by regulatory bodies is further enhancing the product portfolio for feed micronutrients During the forecast period, the vitamins segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5%. The requirement of vitamins to boost metabolism rate, immunity, and reproductive health is stoking sales of feed micronutrients.
The poultry segment accounted for over 40% share within the global feed micronutrients industry. The rapid expansion of manufacturing facilities for poultry products would increase the product portfolio particularly in European countries such as Germany, the UK, France and Russia.
The global feed micronutrients market is segmented on the basis of product type, livestock and region.
Product Type
• Minerals
• Vitamins
• Carotenoids
• Others (Fatty Acids, Essential Nutrients)
Livestock
• Poultry
• Aquaculture
• Swine
• Equine
• Others
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• APAC
• MEA
APAC accounted for over 30% of the total share of the feed micronutrients industry. Upsurge in the consumption of meat and meat related products in developing economies like Indonesia, India, China and Japan are bolstering growth. Moreover, rapid growth in the animal feed industry is also creating a positive business outlook in APAC.
Key takeaways from the presented Feed Micronutrients Market analysis:
In-depth understanding of the innovations in the market space Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each regionInfluence of technological advances on the marketA thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regionsAnalysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries
Mergers& Acquisitions to be Intuitive Tools for Competitive Advantages
The global feed micronutrients market is moderately consolidated with few multinational conglomerates such as Tanke Biosciences Corporation, Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland and Pancosma SA occupying the largest shares. Emerging players on the market for feed micronutrients face various constraints, such as increased regulations, higher production costs and low consumer awareness.
In September, 2018, Micronutrients USA and Kemin Industries partnered to introduce “IntelliBond VITAL”, the world's first nutrition package to support the well-being and performance of dairy and beef cattle, containing six essential trace minerals.
Key players involved in the feed micronutrients market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base. Mergers & acquisitions along with diversification of product portfolios are key business strategies implemented by participants in the feed micronutrients industry.
Emerging Competitors Seizing Opportunity through Unique Partnership Approaches
The global feed micronutrients market is highly competitive owing to the presence of few dominant companies namely Zinpro Corporation, Tanke Biosciences Corporation, Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland and Pancosma SA acquiring top shares. Emerging competitors in the feed micronutrients market are strategizing on new partnership approaches and supply chain contracts to develop their niche in the market.
For example, in 2017, Archer Daniels collaborated with Anco Animal Nutrition GmbH and have developed a specific line of feed micronutrients for the Austrian market.
