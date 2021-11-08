Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,651 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Signs Senate Bill 8, Allocating Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funding

November 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today signed Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) into law, allocating the nearly $16 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding awarded to the State of Texas earlier this year.

SB 8 allocated critical funding for various state resources and programs, including: 

  • $7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor
  • $500.475 million for broadband infrastructure
  • $150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration costs
  • $180 million for tourism, travel, and the hospitality industry recovery (for those who have not received federal aid)
  • $160 million to address the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) shortfall affecting Crime Victims Assistance grants
  • $2 billion for state and local hospital surge staffing, antibody therapeutic drugs, and the operation of regional antibody infusion centers
  • $378.3 million for critical staffing needs of frontline workers including recruitment and retention bonuses for nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, home health facilities, community attendants, and emergency medical services providers
  • $75 million to support rural hospitals that have been affected by COVID-19
  • $113 million to support the operations and expansion of mental health services for Texas children and families 
  • $35 million to upgrade all nine Texas State Veteran Homes, along with negative pressure COVID-19 wards, and mobile high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration units for the Homes
  • $95 million for supplemental funding to food banks in response to COVID-19

 

"Senate Bill 8 allocates federal funding to support Texans in need, including our veterans, rural communities, small businesses, and frontline workers," said Governor Abbott. "Allocating these federal funds paves the way for a more prosperous, brighter future for all Texans, and I want to thank my partners in the Legislature for bringing this bill to my desk."

Upon signing SB 8 into law, the Governor also provided a filing statement clarifying that the bill does not legally lead to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the State of Texas.

"Senate Bill No. 8 from the 87th Legislature, Third Called Session, appropriates funds made available to the State of Texas under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Pub. L. No. 117-2," reads the statement. "The Texas Attorney General has advised that the State’s receipt and use of these so-called 'ARPA Funds' does not legally lead to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Texas. Based on this understanding, I signed and approved this bill."

View the filing statement.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Signs Senate Bill 8, Allocating Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.