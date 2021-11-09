TRANSLATIN@ COALITION ANNOUNCES KECK MEDICINE OF USC AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF 2021 GARRAS FASHION SHOW FUNDRAISER
— Bamby Salcedo, Chief Executive Officer at the TransLatin@ Coalition
On Friday, November 19th at 7pm, the TransLatin@ Coalition is proudly hosting GARRAS (Groundbreaking Activism Redirecting and Reforming All Systems), their annual fashion show fundraiser, that will be held at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, located at 501 N Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012. The Coalition is also thrilled to announce Keck Medicine of USC as Presenting Sponsor of the event and Gilead and Hawkings Mikita as a platinum sponsors.
GARRAS Fashion Show is a fundraising event that celebrates Trans, Gender non-conforming, and Intersex (TGI) people as high fashion models. This event raises much-needed funds to provide vital awareness, advocacy and social-supportive services, and the promotion of a dignified and positive image of (TGI) people.
“Please support this event produced by trans people and donate to help us continue to uplift trans leadership!” said Bamby Salcedo, Founder and CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition.
The GARRAS pre-show reception will begin at 7pm with the runway show starting at 8pm.
About TransLatin@ Coalition:
The TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC) was founded in 2009 by a group of Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in Los Angeles, California, as a grassroots response to address the specific needs of TGI Latin@ immigrants who live in the United States. Since then, the agency has become a nationally recognized organization with representation in 10 different states across the U.S. and provides direct services to TGI individuals in Los Angeles.
