FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, November 5, 2021 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the hiring of Jerome Bennett as Deputy Secretary of State for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Bennett is the first African American Deputy Secretary in the Department’s history.

Bennett, of Portland, is a graduate of Bates College in Lewiston. He’s previously worked on equity and inclusion in both state government and the nonprofit sector.

“One of my main goals as Secretary is to increase equity and inclusion, both for the Mainers that we serve and the state workers in our Department,” Bellows said. “Jerome brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in these areas and we’re thrilled to bring him on board.”

Bennett most recently worked as Grants Financial Manager at Preble Street. Before that, he worked at the Maine Humanities Council and as the Disproportionate Minority Contact Coordinator for the Maine Department of Corrections. He’s also served on Portland’s Racial Equity Steering Committee.

“It is crucial for us moving forward as a state to ensure that all Mainers have equitable access to the services of the Department and that we have a diverse workforce that reflects our communities,” said Bennett. “I look forward to digging in and seeing what the Department is doing well, where we can improve, and what it is going to take to accomplish our goals.”

The Secretary of State oversees three bureaus: the Maine State Archives, the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions (CEC), and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV). Bennett is joining the Secretary’s nine-person central office staff, located in the historic Nash School building on the State House campus.