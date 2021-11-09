Submit Release
GLOBAL VIRUS NETWORK AND MONACO, COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC CONFERENCE : PROMISES AND CHALLENGES

Thursday, Dec 2, 2021-Friday, Dec 3, 2021: Towards the deployment of a global and collaborative diagnostic arsenal to detect and fight against pandemics

This dynamic conference, in the midst of COVID-19, brings together academia, industry & government to boost innovation for meaningful collaborations with a focus on middle & low-income countries.”
BALTIMORE, MD, US, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current COVID-19 pandemic has again emphasized the importance of accurate, rapid, and massively deployed diagnostics to effectively contain viral transmission.

However, we are still facing these challenges in curbing COVID-19, especially in low-and-middle-income countries. This will be a major challenge and burden in preparing for future pandemics if we do not have an effective response plan.There is an urgent need of establishing innovative platforms for the diagnostics of key human pathogens and global collaboration efforts for identifying cutting-edge technologies.

In this context, under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Global Virus Network, the Centre Scientifique de Monaco, the Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco, and the Fondation Merieux, are hosting the international conference: GVN & Monaco COVID-19 Diagnostic Conference: Promises and Challenges from Thursday, December 2 - Friday, December 3, 2021.

This dynamic conference, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, brings together academia, industry and government to boost innovative technologies for meaningful collaborations with a focus on middle and low-income countries.

Program and registration: www.covid19-promises.com

Press contact: press@covid19-promises.com

