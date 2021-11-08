FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Kicks Off Tree Planting Season

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced it is kicking off the 2021-2022 tree planting season with plans to plant several thousand trees across the District to both replace dead or diseased trees and increase the city’s tree canopy.

“Our Urban Foresters are hard at work planting trees across all eight wards,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “Installing these new trees greatly benefits our city by not only protecting our air and water resources, but also creating a more livable environment for our city residents.”

DDOT’s Urban Forestry Division’s annual planting program begins every Fall and runs through March, where arborists work to fill every possible public tree space with a new tree that’s chosen based on arboriculture best practices and the existing diversity of trees in the neighborhood. This year, DDOT will plant nearly 8,000 trees across the District. DDOT’s goal is to increase DC’s tree canopy to 40% by 2032.

To get involved in this year’s tree planting season, please consider the following options:

To learn what trees will be planted on particular streets, please visit DDOT’s tree planting map. To learn more about the type of trees that DDOT plants, please visit the District’s Diverse Canopy Map.

