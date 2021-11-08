Bark and Pinwheel Partner to Offer Families Peace of Mind with Kids’ First Smartphone
Bark Technologies has partnered with Pinwheel to offer an Android slim-model smartphone created with kids in mind and backed by therapists.
For a limited time, new customers can save on a Pinwheel + Bark bundle for only $129.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to one of the most requested holiday gifts from kids ever–a cell phone–this season, leading online safety company, Bark Technologies has partnered with Pinwheel to package a device that gives kids what they want and gives parents the ultimate gift of all: peace of mind. The 2021 Bark/Pinwheel holiday offer is an Android slim-model smartphone created with kids in mind and backed by therapists.
The average age of children receiving their first smartphones is getting younger each year, and parents remain concerned about some of the dangers that come with handing them the keys to the digital world, including binging screen time, endlessly searching the web, and exposure to predators. With the added protection of Bark’s safety monitoring coupled with handpicked kid-friendly apps preinstalled on every Pinwheel device, the Bark/Pinwheel holiday offer is the best way to introduce children to the digital world. Parents get a completely customizable experience along with a community of resources that foster positive relationships and healthy screen time, helping them to raise responsible digital citizens.
Bark is an award-winning safety app that protects close to 6 million children online by monitoring online activities for potential issues and sending timely alerts to parents and guardians across multiple devices, including tablets and laptops. When issues such as bullying, suicidal ideation or mature language occur, Bark sends an immediate alert. Parents can rest easier knowing that Bark is monitoring texts, Gmail, Spotify, YouTube, and a range of other platforms and apps---over 30 popular apps in total. Since its launch in 2015, Bark has detected 338 thousand severe self-harm situations and 2.3 million bullying situations.
Pinwheel promotes wellbeing with a curated selection of over 100 apps for education, music, spirituality, fitness and more. Kids can contact their safelist through texting and calling, while parents can adjust permissions based on their values, the time of day and the type of day (like a school day versus the weekend) through their tablet, laptop, or the Pinwheel Caregiver app.
For a limited time, new customers can save on a Pinwheel + Bark bundle for only $129. The holiday offer runs from 11/8/21-1/31/22 and requires subscriptions to both services plus cellular hookup.
With a Pinwheel smartphone combined with Bark’s powerful monitoring technology, parents can rest a little easier knowing their kids are safer online and in real life.
About Bark
Bark helps families manage and protect their children's digital lives. The award-winning service monitors 30+ of the most popular apps and social media platforms for signs of issues like cyberbullying, suicidal ideation, online predators, threats of violence, and more. Bark's web filtering and screen time management tools empower families to set healthy limits around the websites and apps their kids can access and when they can visit them. Visit www.bark.us to learn more.
About Pinwheel
Pinwheel phones are designed to promote wellness in children, and the company is supported by a board of licensed therapists. There is no web browser, no social media, and limited apps to allow the device to function as a tool. Pinwheel allows kids to contact only their safe list through texting and calling. Visit www.pinwheel.com to learn more.
