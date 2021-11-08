Hiker Rescued from Falling Waters Trail

CONTACT: Lt. James Kneeland 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 November 8, 2021

Franconia, NH – On Saturday November 6 at 2:30 p.m., a call reporting a hiker in need of assistance was taken from the summit of Little Haystack Mountain. It was learned that a 23-year-old female had suffered a medical incident that was preventing her from continuing. She and a companion had spent an hour and a half waiting for her condition to improve before calling for help.

A rescue team comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers with the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the Falling Waters Trail. The stricken hiker had slowly started descending from the summit over icy terrain and made it as far as Shining Rock before encountering the rescue team. Rescuers were able to assess and treat the condition, which allowed the hiker to continue with assistance down the trail. The rescue party arrived at the trailhead just before 7:00 p.m. A hiking companion transported the hiker for further treatment and evaluation.

The hiker was identified as Christina Potenza of Maynard, Massachusetts. She and a companion had departed earlier in the day with the plan of hiking the 8.6-mile Falling Waters/Bridle Path Loop. At 1:00 p.m., the pair reached the Summit of Little Haystack Mountain via the Falling Waters Trail when she was overcome and could not continue.

Winter conditions are arriving in the White Mountains, and trails at higher elevations are already icy. Traction devices should become a part of all hiker’s packs this time of year. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.