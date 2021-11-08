AG Ferguson successfully visits every Rotary club in Washington state

Bellingham Rotary is Ferguson’s 190th Rotary club

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is speaking today to the Bellingham Rotary, the 190th Rotary he has visited since taking office. Ferguson has now visited every Rotary club in the state.

Ferguson started his Rotary visits in 2013 with the Auburn Rotary. Since then, he visited an average of just under two Rotaries per month, or about one every 16 days. He also made nine virtual Rotary appearances during the pandemic.

Ferguson visited Rotary clubs in 103 different Washington cities, in 31 of Washington’s 39 counties, and some clubs more than once. Altogether, Ferguson spoke to more than 8,000 Rotarians and their guests across approximately 200 club visits. The club meetings ranged in size from five to 300 attendees.

“Rotarians are some of the most civically engaged members of our communities,” Ferguson said. “Listening to these community leaders has, without a doubt, made me a better Attorney General.”

