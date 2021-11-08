Insurance Commissioner Navarro, Lt. Governor Hall-Long to Host Dover COVID Vaccine and Flu Shot Clinic

Local independent pharmacy to administer important immunizations

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro, in collaboration with Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Kevin Musto, R.Ph., FAPhA, independent pharmacist with Atlantic Apothecary, has announced a COVID Vaccination and Flu Shot Clinic on Thursday, November 18 from 1:00 to 4:00PM at the Delaware Department of Insurance’s Dover Office, 1351 West North Street. Weather permitting, the event will take place outdoors.

“Both the COVID-19 vaccines and the flu shot are safe and effective, and I’m proud to be able to offer them at our Dover office. Each are vital in helping to avoid significant illness, including hospitalization and death, and can be received during the same visit – including at our November 18 event,” said Commissioner Navarro, who will be getting his next dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the event.

All three types of COVID-19 vaccines – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer – will be available. Pfizer will be provided to eligible residents 5 years and older, Moderna is available for those 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older. All levels of vaccination will be offered, including first, second, third and booster doses. Flu shots are available and recommended for those 6 months and older. High-dose flu shots for those 65+ will also be administered at no charge with a Medicare card. Minors must have a guardian’s consent to receive their immunization.

Residents should bring their photo ID or other identification, insurance information or Medicare card, and their prescription or pharmacy card if applicable. Those who have previously received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccine card or other documentation if possible. Vaccinations records can be obtained via the DelVAX system. Participants will be asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols.

Commissioner Navarro also expressed his gratitude to the pharmacists who have been providing these important immunizations throughout the state, saying “This event, and so many others, wouldn’t be possible without local pharmacies and their dedicated staff. We are grateful for their service to our communities.”

For more information about the flu and where to get vaccinated, visit flu.delaware.gov or call 1-800-282-8672. For information about where to get the COVID-19 vaccine, visit coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/where-can-i-get-my-vaccine/ or call 1-833-643-1715.

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for Johnson and Johnson second dose, third and booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer, and age-based eligibility for vaccination are all subject to change prior to the event. More information on COVID-19 vaccine doses is available through the Delaware Division of Health.

View event flyer or email Christina.Haas@Delaware.gov for a full-size flyer.

NOTE TO MEDIA: Media availability will be at 3PM. If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Christina.Haas@Delaware.gov.