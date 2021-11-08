Author and Marriage Coach Christa Andrews Tops the List as Best Wedding Officiant for 2022

Christa Andrews, Author of "We Still Do" We Still Do Pete and Christa Andrews

GREENE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers report more than 40 percent of first marriages will end in divorce, and with the unprecedented stress of the looming COVID crisis, professionals expect these numbers to soar. Experts agree the pandemic pushed pause on dissolving relationships, but according to the Institute of Family Studies, 34% of couples say the COVID crisis wreaked havoc on their marriage. Yet, one savvy marriage coach is helping couples stay together despite the challenges that lie ahead. Meet Christa Andrews, author of "We Still Do: How to Have a Loving Marriage Long After the Honeymoon."

Winner of the coveted Best Wedding Officiant for 2022 by Newport Wedding Magazine, Christa is making a name for herself as the go-to guide for marriage. A Rhode Island native with more than 20 plus years in a happy union with her beloved husband Pete, Christa has seen it all.

In her latest book, "We Still Do," Christa claims even the most challenging marriages can be saved with a little TLC, good coaching, and lots of self-love.

Brides magazine shares that the honeymoon phase usually lasts six months to two years from the relationship's inception. Still, Christa shows couples how to overcome the inevitable low times that come in every long-term relationship. Through her time-tested approach, Chista shares how practicing simple, yet conscious acts of self-love are not selfish, but in fact, they can save your marriage.

The Capella University grad with four kids and one adorable granddaughter knows all too well how to balance work, motherhood, and the strain of life. Many couples have foregone a trip to the divorce attorney, using her key steps, instead opting to renew their vows. "We Still Do" is a lifeline for struggling couples and a how-to guide for those just beginning the journey of love. Together with Pete, the twosome has discovered the keys to true happiness, and now Christa wants to share it with the world.

Throughout the pages of "We Still Do, Christa dispels the myths of romantic love Hollywood style and replaces them with real nuggets and marriage hacks that make lasting love possible even in turbulent times. In this important book, she shares her ups and downs as a young mom with four kids in tow, all before the age of 30. Those unexpected struggles and hurdles are now the building blocks of a strong relationship. So, no matter the pandemic, financial crisis, or health issues, Christa and Pete teach readers how to strengthen the bonds of matrimony for a lifelong, passionate, and sustaining love.

For more information, contact Christa Andrews 401-330-9681 Hello@christaandrews.com