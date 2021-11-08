ROMTech Uses Innovative Technology With PortableConnect To Aid Surgical Recovery

Energetic girl jumping while hiking

BROOKFIELD , CONNECTICUT, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROMTech has made headlines again, and it's for a good reason. This innovative company is dedicated to using technology to make advancements in the world of medical rehabilitation. The forward-thinking group of people working behind the scenes at ROMTech has implemented a new device that is designed to aid surgical recovery.

The ROMTech PortableConnect device is designed with state-of-the-art technology to make recovery at home possible. Post-surgery patients can get the therapeutic movement they need right from their own homes. They can even connect one-on-one with their doctors using the device to make sure their recovery stage goes smoothly.

ROMTech Company Aids Surgical Recovery With PortableConnect

One thing that many patients worry about after surgery is getting their mobility back. When they use ROMTech PortableConnect, they will be provided with the right equipment to shorten the recovery stage. With proper use of the PortableConnect, many patients have their mobility back sooner than expected.

This device allows the patient to participate in frequent sessions, keeping them light and easy. They are able to get the right amount of motion throughout the day to make the recovery possible. This is really important to aid the body with the healing process. Patients can use this machine for gentle and therapeutic movements to start the healing process.

ROMTech PortableConnect Encourages Movement Instead of Drugs

When patients are using the ROMTech PortableConnect, their need for drugs lessen. Too many Americans get addicted to painkillers, like opioids, after surgery. Painkillers will only temporarily help the pain levels, which is why therapeutic movement is always a better choice. Therapeutic movement lessens the pain with each session.

Since the ROMTech PortableConnect was released, there have been fewer patients relying on pain killers to make it through the recovery process. It has helped to cut down on the addiction rate among post-surgery patients.

Opioids are a highly addictive painkiller that many people turn to after surgery. This drug is effective at temporarily relieving the highest levels of pain because of how strong it is. Since opioids are so strong, it's easier to get addicted to them. When patients have a PortableConnect device, they don't need to depend on opioids and other drugs to get through the healing process.

ROMTech Portable Connect Puts Patients In Front Of Their Doctors

ROMTech is a company that specializes in providing equipment that can help patients in rehabilitation. They are making an impact across the country with their latest PortableConnect device. One of the key features that patients love about this device is that they are able to use the telemedicine feature to connect with their doctors through the device.

Patients can have face-to-face check-ins with their doctor while they are using the device. This allows the doctor to see how they are doing with the therapeutic recovery and give practical advice. Many doctors across the country recommend ROMTech PortableConnect to their patients post-surgery. It is one of the most efficient ways for people to get their mobility back.

