Singletrack announces new client Clarksons Platou Securities

Stuart Berwick, CEO at Singletrack

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singletrack, the #1 capital markets client relationship management (CRM) platform, today welcomed Clarksons Platou Securities, the investment banking arm of the Clarksons Group, to its notable roster of sell side clients around the world.

Clarksons Platou Securities, based in Oslo, New York and Canada, offer a range of investment banking services, specialising in the maritime sector. The drivers behind the new platform deal were efficiency and a desire to manage all related client information in a single place so as to free up experts’ time to grow the business.

An extensive selection process, covering both capital market specialised and vanilla CRM platforms, resulted in Clarkson Platou Securities selecting Singletrack as the platform that best matched their needs across equity and fixed income sales and trading, equity and credit research, corporate access and investment banking services. Singletrack’s track record in supporting other Scandinavian firms was a contributory factor.  

Singletrack will be used as a central hub, consolidating all client data, handling research distribution, aggregator and external third party data integration, and managing corporate deals, all in a ring-fenced, compliant environment. 

Stuart Berwick, CEO of Singletrack, comments, “Clarksons Platou Securities is a great example of how Singletrack can help investment banks streamline across their commercial organisation and free up time for the talent to do what it does best. By virtue of our ability to serve the needs of ECM, DCM, research, corporate access and investment banking services, Singletrack can provide not only a seamless overview of the business but also actionable insights to help drive growth.”

