THE AMERICAN DREAM IS ALIVE - Author Roger Colley

Author Roger Colley announces the launch of his new novel Forging a New America How American Liberalism and Climate Change Landed Us in Siberia

Huntingdon Valley, United States, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This thought-provoking, compelling story is a short, easy to read insight, and a warning, into what socialism would look like in America 12 years from today. The novella also reveals possible ways of avoidance - the classic Problem/Solution formula. The book is now available at Amazon books, multiple online book stores, Liberty Hill Publishing, and at a substantial discount on the author's website rogercolley.com.



Author Colley was quoted: “I made this tale a quick and simple, but meaningful, glimpse at an American future because I and my family have lived the American Dream and passionately wish to see it live on for all of us. Learn, work hard, succeed, and achieve self-satisfaction and self-respect from your own individual and team's merit. My story should resonate with every young adult and every American voter regardless of their political affiliation.”



