N.D. Attorney General opinion: Nov. 8

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that city officials with the City of Oberon blatantly violated the open records laws when they failed to respond to a record request for three months after being contacted by this office, took a further three months to provide only partial records, and still have not provided the remaining records.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.