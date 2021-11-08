3d-Printing Houses and Coral Reefs with Sustainable Concrete Addresses Both Housing Crisis & Climate

3d printed sustainable concrete Canopy™ House by Madco3d uses two type of 3d printing to achieve. 3d printed concrete sculpture, section of "Borboletta", 5' x 4', as seen at Venice Biennale 2021 3d printed sustainable concrete branch coral helps regenerate the dying reefs

Tech startup 3d-prints human-scale sustainable concrete to help provide both affordable and luxury housing, preserve coral reefs & exclusive fine art.

ROCHESTER, NH, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the hottest trends in housing—a market currently very short on inventory and long on need—is the option of 3d-printing homes in lieu of traditional construction methods. The nascent large-scale concrete printers save time, resources and labor, and as they progress in complexity will become increasingly automated. Environmentally speaking, 15% of landfills are composed of construction waste, while 3d construction printers create very little waste and can print using sustainable materials.

In seacoast New Hampshire, perched by a picturesque waterfall, within a mill built in 1880, one of these 3d printing startups has emerged from years of R&D and study—working with University of New Hampshire, for one—to toss its hat in the 3d-printed ring.

Helmed by an architect with an in-house construction company, this high-tech robotics-as-a-service outfit intends to change the way housing is made, save the oceans and coastlines and create beautiful art while they do it.

Their first 3d-printed home print is happening this fall. Madco3d’s machine prints layer by layer in a giant bed of sand (about 10’ x 20’). One hour of printing yields one foot of wall (or art, or coral). The shape? Whatever can be designed in a computer 3d program and fits the resolution of the machine. Their first machine was about 5’ cubed, and built in a partner's garage over 90 days, and subsequently used to teach UNH Civil Engineering students.

In this case, architect Adam Kushner, inspired by the branching shapes of the oversized “Borboletta” sculptures the company printed this summer for the famed Venice Biennale (photos below, design by Monad Studios), has designed a tiny home that shows that their sustainable concrete can be “light and airy,” utilizing sand and non-toxic chemicals with almost no waste to create a “post-modern Thoreau house.”

The firm currently works with leading marine biologists in the USA and Mexico to design and print coral reef replacements that help repopulate and beautify reefs, as well as offering underwater sculpture galleries.

Their launch event is taking place November 11-13 at their production space in the Gonic Mill, Gonic, NH between 4 and 7 p.m., with presentations by Professor Eric Goldemberg of Monad Studio, designer of the Borboletta displayed at the Venice Biennale 2021 and 3d printed in concrete in large scale by Madco3d. Architect Adam Kushner, president of Madco3d will speak about 3d printing in construction, and Madco3d partner Dan Bernard will host.

Beverages and appetizers will be served. It’s by invitation only, so if you or your company/group are interested in attending or want to schedule a visit, contact info@madco3d.com. Electronic press kit available on request. You can see and touch large 3d-printed concrete in this studio/production space.