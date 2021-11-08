Amino Acids Market size worth $ 43.20 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rising health consciousness among the people, increasing consumption of dietary fibers and proteins to build the body are driving the growth of the Amino Acids Market. Additionally, the increase in meat consumption among people is fueling the growth of the Amino Acids Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Amino Acids Market ” By Product (Lysine, L-Glutamate, Methionine), By Raw Material (Plant-based and Animal-based), By Application (Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Amino Acids Market size was valued at USD 24.15 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 43.20 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.95% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Amino Acids Market Overview

Amino Acids are rapidly gaining popularity in pharmaceutical industry owing to their widespread benefits. Many amino acids are used in dietary supplements to help with certain conditions and disorders. For example, tryptophan is used for sleep disorders, depression, ADHD, phenylketonuria, narcolepsy, and chronic fatigue syndrome. Also, diet composed of all the amino acids, carbohydrates, and vitamins is recommended for patients with a defective digestive system or inflammatory bowel disease.

Rising awareness regarding the adoption of a healthy lifestyle along with increasing rate of diseases among the individual has augmented the demand for pharmaceutical products thereby driving the industry growth. This is anticipated to positively impact the inclusion of amino acids in pharmaceutical products over the forecast period.

Growing consumption of amino acids due to growing awareness regarding dietary supplements among the consumers are the major factors boosting the growth of Amino Acids Market. Additionally, growing demand for fresh and exotic plants and animals as a source of amino acids is contributing to the growth of Amino Acids Market. People are becoming more health-conscious and want to live healthy lifestyle so looking for healthier food and diet supplements. This is another major factor driving the growth of Amino Acids Market.

Furthermore, the availability of ready healthy means and various drink options which contain sources of amino acids are propelling growth of Amino Acids Market. Addition to this, demand for no changes in the nutritional value of the products such as minerals and calcium has made availability of various products in the market this is accelerating the growth of Amino Acids Market. An increase in international sports events and increased attention to physiological effects of amino acids in muscles growth is driving the growth of the Amino Acids Market.

Key Developments

ADM launched NutriPass L, an encapsulated lysine supplement to improve milk yield.

Evonik opened second plant for production of MetAMINO (DL-methionine) in Singapore in view of the increased demand for methionine amino acid for animal nutrition in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Adisseo, Kemin Industries, Inc., and ADM among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Amino Acids Market On the basis of Product, Raw Material, Application, and Geography.

Amino Acids Market, By Product Lysine L-Glutamate Methionine Others







Amino Acids Market, By Raw Material Plant-based Animal-based







Amino Acids Market, By Application Animal Feed Food & Dietary Supplements Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Others







Amino Acids Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



