HELP HEAL VETERANS LAUNCHES 50TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN PLACING VETERANS AND PARTNERS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

To read 50 stories of impact go to: https://healvets50.org/

50th Anniversary Celebration to Highlight 50 Stories Over 50 Years In 50 States; Lessons Learned to Inform Next 50 Years

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets) will kick off its 50th anniversary celebration on Veterans Day with a special campaign to highlight the depth and breadth of the organization and draw attention to veterans who have overcome adversity after their years of service.

The “50-50-50” campaign will bring together 50 veteran stories from the past 50 years —one from each state— and will emphasize Heal Vets’ long-standing commitment to helping veterans and service members in need. Heal Vets will share the stories from the “50-50-50” campaign at https://healvets50.org/.

“Heal Vets has done remarkable work over the past 50 years,” says Joe McClain, USN (retired) CEO, Help Heal Veterans. “Throughout our history, we’ve supported all generations of veterans from the remaining WW2 and Korea vets who are still with us, through to the Vietnam generation, who suffered in silence for many years. As our latest generation of warfighters returns home from 20 years of conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan, supporting their healing is a priority. For some, problems are just now starting to surface, and Heal Vets will be there for them just as we were for their parents and grandparents who served. In carrying out that important work, we are fortunate to count on people of enormous humanity and compassion: our partners, employees and volunteers. It is because of them that what began as a modest vision turned into a serious and indispensable enterprise for veterans.”

Heal Vets is a nonprofit organization that provides free therapeutic arts-and-crafts kits to veterans and active-duty military, who are recovering from the physical and psychological wounds of war. The new microsite features stories that show the power of craft-related therapy programs, along with personal stories of many of the organization's partners and supporters, such as Southwest Airlines and Arise Foundation, The Elks, La Z Boy, and many others who have expressed their love and appreciation to America’s heroes over the last 50 years.

The campaign features stories from veterans, as well as stories about partners who have helped Heal Vets reach more veterans in need of support and encouragement each year. Some of the stories include:

• New Jersey – In 1998, Heal Vets announced a partnership with the two most successful organizations serving the craft and hobby industry, the Hobby Industry Association (HIA) and the Association of Crafts & Creative Industries (ACCI), prior to their merger in early 2004. During this time, Heal Vets enrolled sixteen Craft Care Specialists (CCSs) in HIA’s Certified Craft & Hobby Teacher program – a move that would ultimately ensure that thousands of veterans would have the opportunity for quality involvement in the creative arts.

• Texas – Since 2018, Southwest Airlines and Arise Veteran Foundation have donated more than 300,000 pounds of leather from Southwest seat covers to Heal Vets, helping to make well over 100,000 craft kits.

• California – In 2018, Mark Kaleimamahu, 62, moved into the Alpha Lofts, a housing facility for veterans who have experienced homelessness in San Diego, just over a year before coronavirus cases began sweeping across the United States. To cope with stress and anxiety during the pandemic, the Marine Corps veteran turned to what some may consider an unlikely source of comfort: crafting kits. "Staying home, just for our health's sake, those kits helped pass the time," he told ABC News. "It relieved a bunch of stress, anxiety, and they were fun to do -- along with helping us mentally, spiritually and physically."

• Washington D.C. – In July of 2020, Help Heal Veterans launched a pilot program in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service to provide “Quarantine Kits” to help Veterans diagnosed with the COVID-19, who were recovering in isolation at home during the global pandemic. Each kit combined VA educational and awareness materials that identified local resources and provided tools to help deal with anxiety and stress, reading materials for leisure and activities, and a variety of Heal Vets designed craft kits. Heal Vets has shipped more than 150,000 free craft kits since the beginning of the pandemic.

Help Heal Veterans will observe its milestone anniversary throughout the year, honoring both the Heal Vets legacy and the many partners who have joined in supporting veterans