Statement From Governor Phil Scott on Passage of Federal Infrastructure Bill

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement regarding the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package (the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), passed by Congress Saturday:

“I am very pleased to see this bipartisan infrastructure bill pass the House and move toward the President’s desk. This bill, with support from both sides of the aisle, is a very important step forward for our country and will significantly benefit our state.

“With additional investment in roads and bridges, broadband, water and electric vehicle infrastructure, this bill fits very well with the transformational work already underway in Vermont. We are making progress in these areas, but there is more to do, and this new funding will make sure we can recover stronger than ever before, increasing economic equity and opportunity for working families and kids in every corner of our state.

“I want to thank the President, the White House and members of Congress for working together to pass this bill, which is something we desperately needed to see as well. We know the majority of Americans support infrastructure investments and seeing bipartisan work – even though it was difficult – to get this done shows we can still unite around common goals.

“My Administration will be ready to make sure this money supports our ongoing work to keep Vermont moving forward.”

