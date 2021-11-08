Enzymes Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for the specialty and industrial enzymes from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector and growing health awareness among consumers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest research on the Enzymes market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Enzymes industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The growth of the market can be attributed due to the increasing demand for specialty and industrial enzymes from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors. Increasing investments in the research and biotechnology sector to produce new medicines and diagnostic solutions is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Enzymes market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. DuPont, Novozymes, DSM, Lonza Group, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Hansen Holdings A/S, Associated British Foods plc, and Enzyme Development Corporation, among others.

Key Findings

The Microorganism segment dominated the market with a share of 60.7% in 2019 due to the low production cost and easy availability.

The Specialty enzymes are expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period due to the growing investments in the research & biotechnology sector and the pharmaceutical industry. Extensive research activities, growing demand for medicines, and increasing initiatives for funding are expected to drive the demand of the enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry and research & biotechnology sector.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia, growing awareness regarding chronic disorders and the rising disposable income of the consumers.

Regional Bifurcation of the Enzymes Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Enzymes market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Enzymes market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Enzymes Market on the basis of Source, Product, Application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Animals

Microorganisms

Plants

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Proteases

Carbohydrase

Polymerases & Nucleases

Lipases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Enzymes (Research & Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Biocatalysts, Diagnostics)

Industrial Enzymes (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Wastewater, Biofuels, Detergents)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Enzymes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Enzymes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Environmental Awareness

4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for technical enzymes

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biofuel

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulatory framework

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Enzymes Market By Source Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Animals

5.1.2. Microorganisms

5.1.3. Plants

Continued…!

