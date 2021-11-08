Founders Award Honoree Kevin S. Kaplan Continues to Make Impact for Black College Football and HBCUs
Chairman and CEO of Coaching Charities helped establish the Black College Football Hall of Fame.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) was established to honor the greatest football players, coaches, and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Founded by African-American pioneers, Super Bowl MVP QB Doug Williams and Pro Bowl MVP, QB James "Shack" Harris, the Black College Football Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the history of Black College Football and committed to providing educational support for HBCUs.
Founders Williams and Harris created the Black College Football Hall of Fame Founders Award to recognize “an individual who has helped ensure the ascension and success of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.” Kevin S. Kaplan was honored in 2015 with this prestigious award.
“I am extremely honored and surprised to be recognized,” he said after BCFHOF Founder Doug Williams announced his name for the award. “This is a cause I fully believe in,” said Kevin S. Kaplan. As Chairman and CEO of Coaching Charities, he worked closely with Founders Williams and Harris to get the Black College Football Hall of Fame off the ground.
In his award introduction at the event, NFL legend Doug Williams said he knew Kevin S. Kaplan would be surprised and had been a crucial part of getting the organization started. “I know that if it had not been for Kevin S. Kaplan, we would not be here tonight,” Doug Williams stated. “He was the one who helped us start the foundation, and this is where we are tonight.”
Kevin S. Kaplan’s passion for the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCUs continues to make an impact and provide opportunities for HBCU students.
Last year, he developed Black College Football...The Road to Equality, a documentary that told the story of HBCU Football and its impact on civil rights (2020). The effort raised over $125,000 for HBCU scholarships.
He also established HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame. The inaugural game will be on February 19, 2022, in New Orleans and broadcast live on NFL Network.
“Providing opportunities and making a difference is my passion,” said Kevin S. Kaplan.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame's permanent home is located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.
