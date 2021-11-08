Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,655 in the last 365 days.

Clare Advisors Releases Guide for Business Owners Looking to Sell Their Business

selling your business

M&A transactions are an extensive process that can take anywhere from six to twelve months to complete.

M&A Advisors Help Business Owners Navigate Sell-Side Transactions

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clare Advisors released a new guide for business owners to help them evaluate when they should sell their business and what factors they should consider when thinking about selling. Readers can also learn how M&A advisors can offer guidance to owners through the process.

The full guide is available to read at: https://www.clareadvisors.com/when-is-the-right-time-to-sell-my-business/.

This guide outlines a number of factors that owners should take into account when planning for a transaction either soon or in the future.

Type of Transaction – The are several different types of M&A processes, varying from exclusive negotiations to broad-based auctions. An M&A advisor can help talk you through the advantages and disadvantages of each and help you determine what the most appropriate fit is for your goals/objectives.

Timing & Planning – M&A advisors can work with business owners to strategize and determine when it’s the right time for a sale/exit. Many transactions are structured with an earnout period, which can require an owner to stay engaged in the business several (i.e. three to five) years after closing.

Valuation - Sellers need to understand what affects the purchase price of their business. Sellers may potentially have to decide between selling their business for the highest purchase price possible versus transacting with a company with a better cultural fit for the seller’s employees.

Market Conditions – Economic and market conditions also have a large impact on when sellers should sell their business. Clare Advisors’ guide discusses this point in great detail, outlining how a seller’s market offers an advantage to sellers and discussing how potential changes in tax policies may impact business transactions for both buyers and sellers.

An M&A advisor can help streamline the sell-side process and offer expert financial advice each step of the way. The guide also outlines several things that potential sellers should consider when looking for an advisor, such as relevant transaction and industry expertise.

Business owners looking for an M&A advisor can learn more information at the Clare Advisors website:
https://www.clareadvisors.com

John Burns
Clare Advisors
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Clare Advisors Releases Guide for Business Owners Looking to Sell Their Business

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.