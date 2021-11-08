Clare Advisors Releases Guide for Business Owners Looking to Sell Their Business
M&A Advisors Help Business Owners Navigate Sell-Side TransactionsWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clare Advisors released a new guide for business owners to help them evaluate when they should sell their business and what factors they should consider when thinking about selling. Readers can also learn how M&A advisors can offer guidance to owners through the process.
The full guide is available to read at: https://www.clareadvisors.com/when-is-the-right-time-to-sell-my-business/.
This guide outlines a number of factors that owners should take into account when planning for a transaction either soon or in the future.
Type of Transaction – The are several different types of M&A processes, varying from exclusive negotiations to broad-based auctions. An M&A advisor can help talk you through the advantages and disadvantages of each and help you determine what the most appropriate fit is for your goals/objectives.
Timing & Planning – M&A advisors can work with business owners to strategize and determine when it’s the right time for a sale/exit. Many transactions are structured with an earnout period, which can require an owner to stay engaged in the business several (i.e. three to five) years after closing.
Valuation - Sellers need to understand what affects the purchase price of their business. Sellers may potentially have to decide between selling their business for the highest purchase price possible versus transacting with a company with a better cultural fit for the seller’s employees.
Market Conditions – Economic and market conditions also have a large impact on when sellers should sell their business. Clare Advisors’ guide discusses this point in great detail, outlining how a seller’s market offers an advantage to sellers and discussing how potential changes in tax policies may impact business transactions for both buyers and sellers.
An M&A advisor can help streamline the sell-side process and offer expert financial advice each step of the way. The guide also outlines several things that potential sellers should consider when looking for an advisor, such as relevant transaction and industry expertise.
