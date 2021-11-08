Tri-Cities Releases Guide on Risk Factors and Triggers for Fibromyalgia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities released a new guide on fibromyalgia, helping people with this condition understand the root cause of fibromyalgia and identify triggers that cause symptoms to flare up. It also covers how functional medicine helps with this condition through treatments like lifestyle changes, detoxification, trigger management, and supplementation.
Fibromyalgia is characterized by persistent fatigue and chronic, intense pain. People often experience a range of other symptoms as well, including headaches, poor sleep, brain fog, and mood problems. The guide explains that it’s possible for anyone to get fibromyalgia but is most common with women who are 30 to 60 years old. Statistics show that 9 out of 10 people who get fibromyalgia are women.
The Tri-Cities guide identifies the major risk factors for fibromyalgia. These include being a middle-aged woman or having a family history of the condition. Also having lupus or rheumatoid arthritis and being obese are other physical risk factors. Physically traumatic events, like car crashes, surgeries, infections, or injuries are also common risk factors.
Fibromyalgia comes in flares and can become worse with certain triggers. Common triggers include:
• Leaky gut
• Hormone imbalance
• Emotional trauma
• Chronic stress
• Poor diet
• Food allergies
• Lack of sleep
• Weather changes
• Traveling
• Medication changes
• Illness
• Injury
• Environmental toxins
This list does not include all the possible fibromyalgia triggers, and not everyone has the same triggers. People need to take note of their own triggers and help limit flare-ups and manage symptoms through lifestyle changes. This involves eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, sleeping enough at night, and reducing stress
Additionally, there is no one test that detects fibromyalgia. Doctors typically diagnose this condition via a process of elimination. For fibromyalgia patients seeking relief, functional medicine aims to look at what in your body could be causing your symptoms and make lifestyle changes, detox, and use supplements as needed to restore your health.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is a functional medicine practice and brain treatment center located in Johnson City, Tennessee. It is led by functional medicine doctor Joseph Radawi, an expert in treating chronic conditions, imbalances, and brain disorders. People interested in learning more can start by watching a free webinar on the Tri-Cities website.
