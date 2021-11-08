Tomosynthesis Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2021-2030

The global tomosynthesis market is expected to grow USD 5.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global tomosynthesis market is expected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2020 to USD 5.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2021-2030. North America dominated the market with the market value of USD 550.1 Million in 2020. The regional growth is attributed because of the rise in demand for tomosynthesis in the developed countries for breast cancer in the present scenario. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the Due to increasing awareness about the diseases coupled with rising healthcare expenditure. Also, the rising geriatric population in the developing countries coupled with established regulatory framework is going to provide potential opportunities.

Leading companies in the industry include Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Planmeca, iCAD, Dexela Ltd., PerkinElmer, Planmed, Shimadzu, Toshiba Medical Systems and Trivitron Healthcare among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance in August 2018, Phillips healthcare has signed the partnership deal with Hologic in accordance with the distribution and sale of its mammography equipment which ensures the multimodality deals with hospitals.

The product segment is divided intostandalone 3D systems and 2D/3D combination systems. Thestandalone 3D systems segment dominated the market value of USD 735.6 Million in 2020. The segmental growth is attributed owing to the rising incidences of breast cancer all across the globe. Additionally, the growing adoption of the standalone 3D combination systems in tomosynthesis for better diagnosis is going to escalate the segment growth. By application, the market is segmented into hospitals, and diagnostic centres. The hospitals segment is going to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is mainly attributed owing advantages associated with the tomosynthesis technique.

The application segment includes breast cancer screening, chest imaging, evaluation of erosions in rheumatoid arthritis, head and neck imaging, and others. The breast cancer screening segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 424.9 Million in 2020. The segment growth is attributed because tomosynthesis delivers a rapid, automated, and efficient diagnostic results of breast density aiding in identifying the patients.

The rising cases of rheumatoid arthritis is going to foster the market growth and development in recent times. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a prolonged systemic auto-immune disease that largely affects the lining of the synovial joints in the body and is associated with premature death, progressive disability, and to some extent socioeconomic burdens. Rheumatoid Arthritis is usually categorized tenacious soreness and inflammation that mainly affects the peripheral joints. Thus the growing adoption rate of tomosynthesis technique in order to detect rheumatoid arthritis is the primary factor for the growth of the market.

