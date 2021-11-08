FemTech Analytics release the Top 150 FemTech Leaders List
The Top 150 FemTech Leaders are selected globally for their leadership, community base, speaking engagements and articles published in the last 12 monthsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FemTech Analytics, a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, release the Top 150 FemTech Leaders List.
The list can be accessed at https://mindmaps.femtech.health/150-femtech-leaders.
The Top 150 FemTech Leaders come from 37 countries and have been arranged into 13 categories, namely Reproductive Health & Contraception, Business Support Services, Women's Wellness, Sexual Health, General Healthcare, Menopause Care, Investor / Accelerator, Menstrual Health, Pregnancy & Nursing, Community Organizations, Longevity, Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare, Mental Health.
The list is part of the Top 500 FemTech Personalities, a broader group of leaders contributing to the development of FemTech.
44% of the top 150 FemTech leaders are based in Europe, 43% in North America (USA and Canada) and 13% in Other Regions (Middle East, Asia and Australia). The most represented categories are General Healthcare (16%), followed by Investor / Accelerator, Reproductive Health and Contraception and Women Wellness (12% each).
Some of the Top 150 Leaders took part in FemTech Analytics’ Global FemTech Survey Q3 2021 that was conducted online in September 2021 with 48 FemTech leaders including CEOs, founders and investors of FemTech companies from 16 countries. According to the survey, the expected sales growth for FemTech products in the next 12 months will be over 10%, with market development driven by fertility, pregnancy and menopause technologies.
On November 18 Femtech Analytics will host a free virtual conference titled ‘Raising Capital in FemTech: Opportunities and Challenges' where investors and FemTech founders will share insights and best practices on how to raise capital in FemTech. The link to register is available at https://www.femtech.health/conference-18november.
Media contact: Roberto Napolitano, +44 (0)770 6138 432, rn@dkv.global
Notes to editors:
FemTech Analytics is a FemTech-focused analytical subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group. The range of activities include research and analysis of key areas in the FemTech industry, companies and government agencies’ rankings based on innovation potential and business activity, consulting services to advance the FemTech sector. FemTech Analytics regularly creates both open-access and proprietary reports covering the emerging trends in FemTech.
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics and philanthropy.
Global FemTech Survey Q3 2021 provides an overview of the FemTech market, its opportunities, challenges and trends. It was conducted online in September 2021 with 48 FemTech leaders including CEOs, founders and investors of FemTech companies from 16 countries as part of the new report titled FemTech Industry, Landscape Overview, Q4 2021 that will be published later in the year. Three are the sub-sectors presented in the survey, namely Fertility and Pregnancy, Women’s Medicine and Period Health.
‘FemTech’ refers to female technology and includes software, diagnostics, products and services that use technology to improve women's health.
Roberto Napolitano
Deep Knowledge Group
+44 7706 138432
rn@dkv.global