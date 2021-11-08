Battery Additives Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Reports And Data

Battery Additives Market Size – USD 1,474.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.1%, Trends – The advent of Li-ion batteries in consumer electronics.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of battery powered vehicles owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population are propelling the market growth.

The global battery additives market is forecast to reach USD 2,755.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Battery additives are specialty chemicals that are utilized in the manufacturing and maintenance of batteries. During the normal functioning of a battery, the electrodes accumulate crystals also called sulfation. These crystals reduce the ability of the battery to charge, discharge, and depreciates the output of the batteries over time. Shading of battery plates occurs over time, which, in turn, causes sedimentation at the bottom part of the batteries, causing a short circuit. The additive treatments are mostly operational with old battery models, expanding their life by a few months until a replacement is sought for. Current batteries already contain additives that reduce sulfation and internal erosion.

Get an idea about the offerings of our report from Report Brochure@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2001

The market for battery additives is influenced by the rising demand for consumer electronics, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by the manufacturers of electronic vehicles which creates a heavy demand for batteries. Consumer electronics involve a wide array of products like smartphones, Bluetooth headsets, fitness bands, smart-watches, laptops, and handheld games, among others.

The previous-mentioned factors collectively create drivers for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of battery additives pose limitations in the market. These restricting factors include stringent policies regarding the use of hazardous chemicals and the underdeveloped scenario of electric vehicles. Consistent advancements in the electronics and batteries sector owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of battery additives.

The population of Asia Pacific has shifted towards the youth, and the purchasing capacity of this population is also increasing. The developing countries are looking at South Korea and China as the global leaders in the battery additives market. These countries consist of over 30% population across the globe, and the application of batteries in this region will experience growth at a very high rate owing to urbanization and demand for electronic products.

Key participants are 3M Co., Cabot Corporation, Hammond Group, Colonial Chemical Corp., Orion Engineered Carbons, Altana AG, Zircon Industries, Atomized Products Group Inc., Prince International Corporation, and SGL Group, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The porous additive segment is set to observe the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to the high utility in electric vehicles and the cheap manufacturing cost of this type of batteries.

Lead-acid batteries held the largest market share of 49.5% in the year 2018, owing to its increased utility in the automotive segment. They are being utilized highly in regions where the infrastructure for electric vehicles has developed in the previous years. Usage of additives in this segment allows the batteries to last longer against corrosion, self-discharging and overcharging.

The conductive segment for battery additives held the largest market share of 32.9% in the year 2018. This is owing to the rapid research in the scope of this additive type. The development of solid-state batteries is directly relatable to the advancement in the conductive segment for batteries.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to observe the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Countries like India and China are rapidly catching on with the growth in the battery additive market. The advent of electric vehicles owing to their environment-friendly nature is boosting the market growth in this region.

Download Report Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2001

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Battery Additives Market on the basis of additive type, application type, end-users, and region:

Additive Type Outlook

Conductive

Porous

Nucleating

Others

Application Type Outlook

Lithium ion

Lead acid

Nickel ion

Others

End-Users Outlook

Automotive

Electronics

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2001

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Research Methodology – Battery Additives Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the Battery Additives market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the Battery Additives market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the Battery Additives market.

Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Seam Tape Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-seam-tape-market

Coalescing Agent Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-coalescing-agent-market

Poloxamer Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-poloxamer-market