Global Diabetes Drugs Market to Reach USD 78,261.7 Million by 2026 | Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Availability of Low-Cost Insulin to Boost the Market

Insulin is one of the most widely used drugs for the treatment of diabetes. The exceptional properties and clinical efficacy of insulin have led to a rising uptake. Despite high efficacy, the cost associated with insulin has been a barrier towards the growth of insulin. Considering this factor, many companies are exploring potential ways to the reduced cost associated with insulin for management of diabetes.

In 2019, Eli Lilly and Company, launched a new insulin drug, that was almost half the price of its previous brands. Eli Lilly announced the low-cost insulin ‘Lispro’, a product that was priced significantly less than its previous Humalog injection. Fortune Business Insights’ latest report on the global diabetes drugs market is an encompassment of such product advancements. The report gauges the impact of product innovations, similar to Lispro, on the global market.





Encouraged by High Demand, Glenmark Extends Insulin Sales in India

In 2019, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it plans to bring its Remogliflozin Etabonate to India. The high demand for diabetes drugs in India has influenced Glenmark’s latest move. Additionally, a huge diabetic patient pool has also contributed to the high demand for diabetes drugs in India. Such competitor moves have aided the growth of the global diabetes drugs market. The report includes company activities, similar to the aforementioned case. The report includes detailed analysis of company activities such as takeovers, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, and investment.

Increasing Drug Approvals Have a Positive Impact on Overall Market

The high prevalence of diabetes on a global scale has paved way for several clinical trials. Increasing drug approvals have aided the growth of the global diabetes drugs market. Novo Nordisk’s 2018 launch of Ozempic and Fiasp is a perfect example of the aforementioned case. Additionally, the company received approval from the Food and Drug Administration and this has aided the business expansion of Novo Nordisk. The company’s latest drug approvals will bode well for the global diabetes market and is likely to enable growth of the market in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights has summarized the impact of several companies on the global diabetes drugs market. Furthermore, Fortune Business Insights has labelled out leading companies that have made significant contributions to the growth of the global diabetes drugs market.





