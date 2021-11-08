Agricultural Films Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Agricultural Films Market Size – USD 9.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increasing use of Biodegradable polymer films

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

The report provides detailed analysis of the market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and threats. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals and provides crucial insights about market share, market size, revenue growth, and CAGR for the forecast period 2020- 2027.

In Jan 2017, AEP Industries Inc., a North American key manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging films, was acquired by Berry Global Inc., a key manufacturer of agricultural films, in order to remain competitive in the growing industry and to expand its product portfolio in the agricultural sector.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Agricultural Films Market in 2019 due to the growing initiatives of the government in R&D for the development of more advanced and protected agricultural practices. Strict regulations of the government over the usage of polythene and plastic are resulting in the growing adoption of biodegradable polymer films in the region.

Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are deployed in the report to offer better understanding of the key companies that are operating in the Agricultural Films market.

Key participants include BASF SE, The RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., AB Rani Plast Oy, Kuraray Co. Ltd., RPC Group PLC, Trioplast Industrier AB, Coveris, Novamont S.P.A and Britton Group Limited, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Films Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Reclaim

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geomembrane film

Silage film

Mulch film

Greenhouse covering

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis is a comprehensive study of the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges faced by the competitors in each region. The key geographical regions covered in the report are: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the key regions with respect to their key countries to present a clear understanding of the market growth, market share, production and consumption ratio, consumer demand, investment opportunities, and presence of key market players in the region.

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed.

Executive Summary: This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors.

Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Agricultural Films market.

Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

