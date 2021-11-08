Indonesia Pavilion Introduces Investment Opportunities in Infrastructure Development and Yogyakarta Cultural Experience
DUBAI, UAE, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being visited by over 190.000 visitors, the 6th week of the Indonesia Pavilion will be enlivened with potential investment opportunities in infrastructure as well as an extraordinary cultural experience ready for you to explore. Coming back to the previous week of the Indonesia Pavilion, the Aceh provincial government had incredible success showcasing its promising investment opportunities. Today, the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Provincial Government of the Special Region of Yogyakarta will take part in showcasing various potentials Indonesia has to offer, filled with various business forums and spectacular cultural performances.
The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs will highly discuss various programs that introduce investment opportunities for infrastructure development as well as the omnibus law. During the following interval, the multiple business forums regarding the potential of trade, tourism, investment, and the unique culture of Yogyakarta will be presented exquisitely by the Provincial Government of the Special Region of Yogyakarta. This series of events will take place from November 5th to 11th, 2021. The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs will focus on holding business forums related to the National Strategic Projects, the development of Special Economic Zones, and Job Creation Law. This business forum is an effort by the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs to increase investment interest in Indonesia globally by introducing various investment opportunities in the infrastructure sector.
“The participation of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs in Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the many government’s efforts to increase economic growth through infrastructure development across Indonesia. These efforts are realized through accelerating the realization of the strategic projects that have high urgency to be realized in a short period of time. The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs will initiate the creation of a single mechanism for accelerating the provision of infrastructure and issuing related regulations as a legal foreshadowing to regulate National Strategic Projects and the development of Special Economic Zones through Job Creation Law,” said Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs.
The National Strategic Projects is an infrastructure project that is considered strategic in improving the economy, equitable development, community welfare, and regional development. This arrangement aims to meet basic needs and improve people's interests. As written in the Coordinating Ministerial Decree Number 7 of 2021, there are 208 projects and 10 NSP projects with an investment value of around Rp 5,698,5 trillion. Covering 12 sectors at the Project level and 10 at the Program level.
Through Expo 2020 Dubai event alone, the National Strategic Projects taking place in Indonesia will be highly discussed through business forums present at the Indonesia Pavilion, starting with Investing in Energy and Petrochemical Sector, Investment in Indonesia’s Road Infrastructure, Investment in Indonesia’s Toll Roads, as well as a Guaranteed Financial Support in Indonesia. On the other hand, in overcoming the economic growth inequality between the west and eastern regions of Indonesia, the government has also helped develop a number of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to encourage economic equity in several areas. Nineteen SEZs spread across Indonesia are supported by the provision of infrastructure, facilities, and incentives, granted with a easier investment process.
In order to achieve a positive investment climate, all strategic investment activities will be based on the regulation of the Job Creation Law, which consists of 186 articles. The Job Creation Law was ratified and signed by President Joko Widodo on November 2, 2020. The Job Creation Act has summarized 77 laws and is divided into 11 clusters, including more accessible access to entrepreneurship to improve the investment ecosystem. The Sixth Week of the Indonesia Pavilion promises so many business opportunities revolving around the Job Creation Law discussing the many new opportunities from the Job Creation Act, Approved Business Licenses from the Government, and Transformation of Investment List in the Job Creation Act. These themes coming from the Job Creation Law can become a legal basis for investment activities in National Strategic Projects and the development of Special Economic Zones.
"Commonly known for, the National Strategic Project and the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) are strategic investment activities that both aim to attract investors globally. The Expo 2020 Dubai event is a great opportunity to present these activities, considering that these strategic investment activities also contribute to the creation of new work opportunities as well as to absorb workers whose regulations have been stated in the Job Creation Act," concluded Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs.
The Special Region of Yogyakarta enlivened the Indonesia Pavilion through Festive Cultural Performances, Local Product Exhibitions to various Business Forums related to Trade, Investment, and Tourism
“The Great Heritage for Great Opportunity” has become the main theme carried by the Special Region of Yogyakarta in the event of Expo 2020 Dubai. The theme itself was raised with the aim of illustrating Yogyakarta as a focal point in developing the economic and cultural sector through local values, potential, as well as industry 4.0. These three points reflect the uniqueness of Yogyakarta, especially the palace’s majesty and all its legacy glory from the past along with progressive progress in the present and forthcoming future. The Provincial Government of the Special Region of Yogyakarta will hold more business forums, starting from the Trade Business Forum, the Tourism Business Forum, and the Investment Business Forum. The Trade Business Forum is expected to be a gate for expanding opportunities for international trade activities. Many export-ready qualities products produced by SMEs in the Special Region of Yogyakarta, ranging from furniture, handicrafts, home decor, contemporary batik, silver, and natural stone to dairy and herbal products, were also exhibited at the Rolling Exhibition of the Indonesia Pavilion.
The Tourism Business Forum will present a cultural experience unlike no other, complete with incredible stories about the heritage built by the great history of the Yogyakarta Palace as a center of cultural influence, exclusive tourism, and the notion of wellness tourism that prioritizes health and fitness. Meanwhile, the Investment Business forum will display a number of Integrated Projects from the Prambanan area, the Jogja Agriculture Hub, the Development of the Hargobinangun Area (Dairy Cattle Farming Project), the Start-up industry, and Youthpreneurship in Yogyakarta.
"Through Expo 2020 Dubai, we see that this event is an opportunity for Yogyakarta to develop various regional potentials from the investment opportunities of the Prambanan Area Integrated Project, the agriculture area, dairy farming, to the start-up industry for young entrepreneurs in Yogyakarta. In addition to presenting regional investment potential, we also present local values with an exclusive tourism concept, especially regarding wellness tourism which is currently in great demand by people from all over the world. Meanwhile, the Trade Business Forum will present more local products from Yogyakarta SMEs," said Agus Priono, Head of the Yogyakarta Special Region Licensing and Investment Office.
In addition to the business forum, Yogyakarta also featured cultural performances for the visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai to enjoy. Dances displayed are indigenous cultural heritage, whereas, the authenticity is highly maintained and accompanied by the noble values compacted in every single performance. The Ngajogjakarta Hadiningrat Palace dance group is presented live as one of the shows that will appear every day at the Indonesia Pavilion from 6-11 November 2021. There are 10 spectacular performances that will be performed starting from Srimpi Muncar, Golek Ayun-Ayun Jugag, Klana Topeng, Pudyastuti Jugag, Menak Kakung, Regol Gunungsari, Bambangan Cakil, Beksan Gagah (Klana Topeng), Golek Bawaraga, and Menak Putri.
