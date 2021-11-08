Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Business Scenario Analysis and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 12.76 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Market trends – The advent of coating materials for long-lasting protection.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. These chemicals are used in different fields, such as wood, glass, jewelry, medical, and others. The product is in high demand in automotive coatings. As the market for automotive is growing, the surface treatment chemicals are also witnessing an increased growth.

The report discusses in detail the latest technological and product advancements to offer a comprehensive understanding of the Surface Treatment Chemicals market. It provides insights about market size, share, global spread, trends, demands, and opportunities. The report also highlights lucrative opportunities in the market and offers strategic recommendations to new entrants and key players in the market to help them understand key investment opportunities and overcome industry barriers. The report is further attuned with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the key segments of the Surface Treatment Chemicals market. The report considers the pandemic as a key influencing factor.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to kill COVID-19. Si-Quat combines a safe and well-established disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-COV-2.

Plating chemicals are done through a process of catalytic plating or galvanization to ensure a strong and superior tensile strength. It is a chief generator of revenue and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 7.42 billion in 2027.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are quickly catching up with the developed region in terms of the automotive and industrial sectors, which is augmenting the demand for surface treatment chemicals product in the region.

Key Companies operating in the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market and profiled in the report include:

NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plating Chemicals

Cleaners

Conversion Coating

Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Construction

Transportation

General Industry

Others

Regional Analysis of the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key points covered in the report:

The report provides the reader with a detailed study of the global Surface Treatment Chemicals market, including essential data beneficial for business.

The prominent factors driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and technological advancements have been extensively discussed by the authors of the report.

A broad market categorization, based on product type, application gamut, and end-user landscape, has been included in the report.

It further entails the latest product development, incorporation of new techniques, and profiles of major competitors in the market.

