Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions By 2025

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market by Product Type (Immunoassay Analyzers, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits, and Chromatography Instruments), Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market by Product Type (Immunoassay Analyzers, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits, and Chromatography Instruments), Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral, and Others), and End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice, and Hospital): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science that emphasizes on the creation of intelligent computers to perform tasks like humans. Artificial intelligence offers activities such as speech recognition, learning, planning, problem solving, and others. It can also be applied in the field of drug screening. Drug screening is a process of chemical analysis designed to test patients for drug abuse. It is a vital process as drug abuse is a serious public health problem that affects brain and behavior of an individual. This process is also employed in workplaces to avoid hiring of drug addict candidates and to provide a safe workplace to other employees. Artificial intelligence has made it possible to screen drug abuse candidates in shorter period, moreover it also plays a great role in treatment of patients with drug addiction.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Alere, Inc.

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Biorad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

1) The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2) It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

3) The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

4) A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

