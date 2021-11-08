Organic Eggs Market Worth $11,212.5 Million by 2030 | By Product, Business & Application

Organic Eggs Industry

Growing demand for organic only food products and increasing awareness regarding animal cruelty is supplementing the growth of global organic eggs market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Eggs Market by Application, Distribution Channel, and Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,”. The organic eggs market size is expected to reach $11,212.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030.

According to America Egg Board, organic eggs are defined as eggs that are laid by cage-free, free-roaming hens that are raised on certified organic feed and have access to the outdoors. In this organic eggs production hens are given only feed that is grown without synthetic pesticides, fungicides, herbicides or fertilizers. Antibiotics and growth hormones are prohibited. Organic eggs has better nutritional benefits and it includes higher level of omega 3 fatty acids, more antioxidants, and vitamins than conventional eggs, which leads to a healthy life for consumers. In addition, increasing health concerns amongst consumers are helping the growth of this industry. Apart from this environment protection, animal welfare and increasing demand for organic eggs offer several opportunities for this market.

Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14002

The organic eggs market is niche market, which creates opportunities for small- & mid-sized companies to invest in this market. As the diversified players that dominate the food industry have limited presence, stakeholders are planning to invest and expand their business by innovating new products. Thus, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can take advantage over premium priced processed organic eggs.

Furthermore, several companies are completely dedicated on the production and sale of organic eggs. Thus, such factors create an opportunity to gain major traction in the coming years.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted organic eggs market. Consumers are increasingly searching for healthy and clean label food products to feed their at-home families, organic food is proving to be the food of choice for home.

According to the organic eggs market analysis, the organic eggs market segmented into application, distribution channel, size and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into retail, food processing, food service and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into, supermarket and hypermarket, e-commerce, convenience stores, bulk suppliers and others. By size, market is categorized into, extra-large and jumbo, medium and large and small. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of application, the food service segment has been gaining significant share in global organic eggs market and is estimated to reach $1,737.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.9%. Increase in purchasing power of consumers and rise in spending on luxury foods have led to a rapid growth of the food service industry, resulting in an increased demand for natural and organic ingredient based food.

Organic eggs has been gaining considerable popularity in food service industry, as health conscious people are increasingly demanding organic and high nutritional food, which significantly contributes toward the organic eggs market growth.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14002

According to the organic eggs market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is growing at highest CAGR growth rate and is estimated to reach $3,171.2 million by 2030. Organic eggs producing companies are increasing opting for e-commerce platforms to sell their organic eggs owing to benefits associated such as global reach, convenience for customers as well as sellers, cost reduction and affordable advertising and marketing. Convenient and easy transportation and globalization promoting the growth of the online distribution of the business-to-business products related to organic eggs including organic eggs protein for further processing.

On the basis of size, the medium and large segments accounted for around 64.2% market share in 2020, with and is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.9% during the organic eggs market forecast period. The size of the eggs are standardized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). According to standardization medium and large organic eggs must be a minimum of 21 ounces and 24 ounces per dozen respectively. Large size eggs contain more protein as compare to medium and small organic eggs, thus nutrition and supplement manufacturing companies majorly medium and large organic eggs for manufacturing of the organic nutrition and supplement products.

Region wise, North America organic eggs market is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The countries of North America such as the U.S. and Mexico are well developed and have a strong economic base. Moreover, increasing health awareness among the consumers in these countries is very high and due to this, the demand for organic eggs and organic eggs protein based food products are continuously increasing. The price of organic eggs is higher than conventional eggs but due to a strong economic base, consumers are able to afford organic eggs. The above-mentioned factors are responsible for driving the organic eggs market in North America. In addition, increasing disposable income, increase in purchasing power of the consumers, upswing in living standards, and increasing geriatric population in this region will provide tremendous opportunities for organic eggs.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14002

The players operating in the organic eggs industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Michael Foods Inc., LDC, Hickman’s Egg Ranch, Trillium Farm Holdings LLC, Plukon Food Group, Sisters Food Group, SUN DAILY, DQY Ecological and thehappyhensfarm.com '.

Similar Reports:

Egg White Peptide Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-white-peptide-market-A06666

Citrus Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/citrus-powder-market-A06669