Solid Waste Management Market Size USD 1,193.88 Billion | Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Solid Waste Management Market Size – USD 1,000.12 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.4%, Market Trends – Favorable regulatory policies

VANCOUVER, CANADA, BC, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Solid Waste Management Market will be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal.

Strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal and increasing industrialization in the emerging economies are driving the demand of the market.

The Solid Waste Management report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and covers profiling of the key players along with their product portfolios, market position, production and manufacturing capacity, business strategies, lucrative alliances and partnerships, extensive research and development activities, revenue contribution, and gross profit margins.

Utilization of the municipal solid waste (MSW) as fuel to generate renewable energy sources through thermal and biological techniques is projected to drive growth opportunities for the future. The increasing preference of the developed countries towards Zero waste generation and waste recycling will surely boost the demand for solid waste management and recycling solutions.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are key factors contributing to the increasing adoption of solid waste management solutions. The growing initiatives of the government to reduce the contamination of water bodies and carbon emissions are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Vernacular Separation

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period as the government is continuously implementing strict regulations regarding emission control to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the environment.

An extensive analysis of the Global Solid Waste Management market based on the key geographies of the world offers a strategic insight into the market size and market share of the industry. The key regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Solid Waste Management report has been formulated with verified data of the industry and is curated to offer a comprehensive understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers with special focus on their pricing analysis, gross revenue, product portfolio, sales network and distribution channels, profit margins, market position, and financial standing.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies as well as new players emerging in the industry. The report discusses in detail the recent technological trends, business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, etc., product portfolio and advancements, and different investment strategies adopted by the companies to cater to a global audience and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key participants include Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.

The report is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, technology, services, and others to offer a clear understanding of the Solid Waste Management market and its growth scope.

Compartment Analysis:

The report is further segmented into the major regions of the world with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2020-2028.

Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Solid Waste

Municipal Solid Waste

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Collection

Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)

Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Food

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2028

Forecast Years: 2021-2028

Significant Features of the Solid Waste Management Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Solid Waste Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Solid Waste Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing industrialization in emerging economies

4.2.2.2. Rising awareness among public and government agencies regarding waste-to-energy solutions

4.2.2.3. Rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power of consumers in the developing economies

4.2.2.4. Strict government regulations regarding the solid waste disposal

4.2.2.5. Technological advancements in waste management solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of operating solid waste solutions

4.2.3.2. Increasing landfill prices and fuel costs

4.2.3.3. Lack of proper waste collection infrastructure

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Solid Waste Management Market By Waste Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Waste Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Industrial Solid Waste

5.1.2. Municipal Solid Waste

Chapter 6. Solid Waste Management Market By Treatment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Treatment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Collection

6.1.2. Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)

6.1.3. Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)

Continue…

