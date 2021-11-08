Guided Ammunition Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Guided ammunition is also refereed as smart bombs as guided ammunition are capable of hitting target precisely, hence reducing possibility of collateral damage.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammunition is an object that can be discharged from a weapon. Types of ammunition include bullets, bombs, land mines, missiles, grenades, and others. Guided ammunition is also refereed as smart bombs as guided ammunition are capable of hitting target precisely, hence reducing possibility of collateral damage. Types of guided ammunition includes inertial guided ammunition, satellite guided ammunition, laser-guided ammunition, and others. The size of ammunition is expressed in terms of calibre. Ammunition are designed according to the weapons from which it would be used. Ammunitions that are less than calibre 20 mm are categorized as small arm and larger calibre ammunitions are considered as artillery.

Major Market Players:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Olin Corporation., Nammo AS, Hanwha Group., Denel SOC Ltd, VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC., Rheinmetall AG, ST Engineering, and Thales Group

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increasing military budget in developing countries, growing terrorism activities, rising warlike situations, and rising geopolitical disputes & conflicts among neighboring countries are some of the major factors that drive the guided ammunition market. However, formulation & stringent implementations of gun control legislation are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, development of lightweight ammunition and increasing research & development to develop advance ammunition will contribute further in the growth of the global guided ammunition market.

Rise in warlike situations

Unresolved border issues between various countries such as India-China, Iran-USA, and growing tensions over safety of sea trade routes are generating the warlike situations among countries. For instance, standoff between India & China has occurred in June 2020, which was resulted in bilateral loss of lives of soldiers. Such situations are leading to an exponential rise of stockpiling of ammunition. Additionally, purchasing of additional ammunition for stockpiling is also benefits in cost savings. Hence, rising warlike situations is generating demand of guided ammunition and thereby driving the growth of the global guided ammunition market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global guided ammunition industries along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global guided ammunition market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global guided ammunition market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global guided ammunition market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

