Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market study provides Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2021-2028

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Size – USD 2,361.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system market size is expected to reach USD 4,899.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 9.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of ANPR systems for security and surveillance purposes and applications. ANPR system is a mass surveillance system used to read automotive license plates. ANPR technology finds application in the detection, prevention, and disruption of crime at local, provincial, and national levels. In addition, ANPR system is deployed by law enforcement agencies to provide proof and lines of inquiry in the event of a crime investigation.

It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Objectives of the Study:

To provide with an exhaustive analysis on the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market By Function, By Type, By Application and By Region.

To cater comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)

To evaluate and forecast micro-markets and the overall market

To predict the market size, in key regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To record and evaluate competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions

Scope of the report: Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market .

Interpretation prospect:

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market . The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Key Companies in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market include:

Siemens AG, ARH Inc., Neology Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom, Genetec Inc., TagMaster, Conduent Inc., Bosch Ltd., Q-Free ASA, and Vigilant Solutions Inc

Region wise performance of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market industry

North America Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ANPR system market on the basis of component, type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed ANPR System

Mobile ANPR System

Portable ANPR System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Traffic Management

Electronic Toll Collection

Law Enforcement

Access Control

Parking Management

Here are the questions we answer...

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market ?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market ?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market performance?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. ANPR System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. ANPR System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing use of ANPR system in security and surveillance

4.2.2.2. Increasing government funding on intelligent transport system

4.2.2.3. Growing focus on smart city development

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Number plate design inconsistency

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. ANPR System Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) Continued …

