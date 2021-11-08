Engineered Material Arresting System Market by Platform (Ground Based, and Ship based) By 2027

Aircraft arresting system is used to decrease the speed of an aircraft at the time of landing.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft arresting system is used to decrease the speed of an aircraft at the time of landing. Aircraft arresting systems absorb the momentum of the aircraft in order to stop aircraft in various circumstances such as in regular landing, in emergency landing, and during the aborted takeoff. The aircraft arresting systems are broadly categorized into three types: aircraft arresting barriers, aircraft arresting cables, and engineered material arresting systems. Engineered material arresting system (EMAS) is used at commercial airports, while aircraft arresting barriers & aircraft arresting cables are military systems used for tactical aircrafts such as fighter aircraft. Aircraft arresting systems can be fixed in a runway or can be portable in nature, depending on its use. Aircraft arresting systems increases safety of passengers & pilots by assisting in secure aircraft landing.

Major Market Players:

RUNWAY SAFE GROUP, General Atomics., Safran, SCAMA AB, Aries S.A., A-Tech Inc., A-laskuvarjo, QinetiQ North America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Wire Rope Industries, and WireCo® WorldGroup

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in spending on runway safety, advancement in arresting gear technologies, and stringent government regulations are some of the major factors which drive the growth of the global engineered material arresting systems market. However, high costs involved in development & maintenance of engineered material arresting system is hampering the market growth. On the contrary, requirement for low man power and limited land utilization is expected to further contribute in the growth of engineered material arresting system market in future.

Stringent government regulations

An aircraft overrun occurs when an aircraft is unable to stop within the runway design length. Hence, to prevent such situations, several regulatory authorities have instructed to use engineered material arresting system (EMAS) at airports. For instance, federal aviation administration (FAA) has made the installation of engineered material arresting system compulsory to all the airports in the United States which have insufficient runway safety length of 305 m or 1000 feet. Moreover, countries such as Germany & China are also installing engineered material arresting systems at airports in order to prevent the incidents of aircraft overrunning runways. Hence, stringent government regulations are also driving the growth of the global engineered material arresting systems market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the engineered material arresting systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global engineered material arresting systems market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global engineered material arresting systems market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global engineered material arresting systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

