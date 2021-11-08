Customer Data Platform Market to Reach USD 5,503.4 Million by 2028; Growing Adoption of Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in Customer Data Platform Market Are Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), Exponea s.r.o (Slovakia), Segment.io, Inc. (U.S.), Optimove Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Inc. (U.S.), Leadspace, Inc. (U.S.), Ignitionone.com (U.S.), Kabbage Inc. (Radius Intelligence) (U.S.), Tealium Inc. (U.S.), CaliberMind (U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global customer data platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 5,503.4 million by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. The increasing importance of CRM and customer satisfaction is likely to be the key growth propellant for the market. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Customer Data Platform Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 942.9 million in 2020.





Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/customer-data-platform-market-100633





Technological advancements and the growing adoption of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are also anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Customer data platform (CDP) with AI at the core can analyze consumer’s purchasing patterns and suggest the best products according to the consumer’s preference. Advanced intelligence and data analysis are expected to bolster market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Players in Customer Data Platform market:

Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Exponea s.r.o (Slovakia)

Segment.io, Inc. (U.S.)

Optimove Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Inc. (U.S.)

Leadspace, Inc. (U.S.)

Ignitionone.com (U.S.)

Kabbage Inc. (Radius Intelligence) (U.S.)

Tealium Inc. (U.S.)

CaliberMind (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 25% 2028 Value Projection USD 5503.4 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 942.9 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Type, Industry and Geography Growth Drivers Growing Adoption of AI and ML to Fuel Market Growth Growing Implementation of CDP to Boost Growth in North America Key Players Expand & Upgrade Product Portfolio to Garner Growth

COVID-19 Impact-

The sudden emergence of the coronavirus outbreak has drastically affected the growth of several industries and markets and created unprecedented challenges to the global economic structure. However, the market has witnessed a positive impact of the pandemic. The swift digitization observed during the pandemic has accelerated the demand for CDP. Additionally, CDP has allowed businesses to afloat during the pandemic through strategic and effective marketing. Moreover, the accurate customer data provided by CDP has boosted its adoption. The market is anticipated to exhibit skyrocketing growth in the upcoming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/customer-data-platform-market-100633





Segmentation-

On the basis of components, the market is bifurcated into services and platforms. On the basis of deployment, the market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into analytics, access, and campaigns. On the basis of industry, the market is divided into retail and eCommerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, information technology (IT) and telecom, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into five major regions- Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

Provides a holistic assessment of the market.

Showcases the competitive landscape and recent industry developments.

Envisages Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for an accurate market prediction.

Assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and suggests strategies for future growth.

Analyzes the growth across different geographical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Adoption of AI and ML to Fuel Market Growth

CDP store customer data and provide personalized data in real-time. Marketers use the data to devise effective marketing strategies. The real-time personalized analysis of data is anticipated to boost CDP demand and bolster the global customer data platform market growth.

The surging internet penetration and the growing digitization have induced the BFSI sector to communicate with customers via digital platforms. The increasing importance of customer relationship management (CRM) and customer satisfaction in the BFSI sector is expected to be a crucial growth driver for the market.

The growing adoption of ML and AI is projected to augment the market growth in the coming years. CDP with AI at the core can analyze consumers' purchasing patterns and suggest the best products according to the consumer’s preference. Advanced intelligence and data analysis are expected to bolster market growth in the coming years.

However, privacy concerns over customer data may hinder the growth of the market.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/customer-data-platform-market-100633





Regional Insights-

Growing Implementation of CDP to Boost Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the global customer data platform market share. The key players such as Salesforce.com, Inc., present in the region, are likely to stimulate the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing implementation of CDP in the U.S. is anticipated to bolster market growth.

Europe is anticipated to gain the second largest market share due to the growing adoption of CDP, and the increasing number of platform vendors in France and the UK.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness swift growth due to the increasing digitization and high internet penetration. India and China are anticipated to lead the growth in Asia Pacific.

The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are likely to witness considerable growth due to the growing internet penetration and urbanization.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Expand & Upgrade Product Portfolio to Garner Growth

The key players in the market are expanding and upgrading their product portfolios to strengthen their market presence. They are incorporating AI and ML to develop advanced customer data platforms. The businesses operating in the market are devising innovative growth strategies such as new product launches, technological developments, mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain growth impetus.

Industry Developments-

May 2021: Amperity entered into a partnership with Persado to augment marketing-led revenues, higher conversion rates on click-throughs and open rates, and lower customer acquisition costs across all marketing channels.





Quick Buy - Customer Data Platform Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100633





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Customer Data Platform Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Customer Data Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (USD) Platform Services By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-Premises By Type (USD) Access Analytics Campaigns By Industry (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Retail and ecommerce Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Media and Entertainment Travel and Hospitality Healthcare Others (Government, Education, etc.) By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America North America Customer Data Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (USD) Platform Services By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-Premises By Type (USD) Access Analytics Campaigns By Industry (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Retail and ecommerce Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Media and Entertainment Travel and Hospitality Healthcare Others (Government, Education, etc.)



TOC Continued…!





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/customer-data-platform-market-100633





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Automotive, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Education and Learning Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor Led Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning), By End User (Corporate, Academic, Government), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

3D Printing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS/SLM, Poly jet, Multi Jet Fusion, DLP, Binder Jetting, EBM, CLIP/CDLP, SDL, LOM), By Application (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, Others), By End User (Automotive, Aerospace, and Defense, Healthcare, Architecture and Construction, Consumer Products, Education, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Field Service Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services) By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SME’s)), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Construction and Heavy Equipment, Energy and Utilities, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd