Covid-19 epidemic causes rapid increase in romance scams
Cyber-Forensics.net helps victims trace their money back to the criminals
Cyber-Forensics.net report found a 1500% in romance scam fraud, tens of millions of dollars last quarter. Cyber-Forensics recommends victims report all cases of such fraud to local authorities”MELBOURN, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber-Forensics.net, an industry leader in providing cyber-forensics services for victims of online scams, is introducing the new service, Fund Tracing and recovery for romance scam victims.
— Timothy Benson, Chief Analyst
Cyber-Forensics.net reports a rapid rise of romance scam complaints due to the Covid-19 Epidemic. As Covid-19 caused millions to stay home, many turned to online dating websites to meet their loved ones and spouses. Scammers saw this trend and capitalized on it, preying on people's natural desire for companionship and leached out tens of millions of dollars from unsuspecting victims, often through hacking personal information, getting access to bank accounts, requesting assistance in flights, and even blackmail.
Cyber-Forensics.net hopes authorities will take heed of this rapid rise in complaints and follow up with fund recovery companies assisting victims to track down the perpetrators through technical tracing and blockchain analysis. Romance scam cyber tracing and fund recovery is an innovative solution in providing tracing services for victims of such malicious romance or "catfish" scams. The fund recovery service is designed to quickly identify the cyber-criminals and pursue them legally, be it civilly or with the assistance of local authorities.
Cyber-Forensics.net has successfully partnered with technology providers, fund tracing companies, lawyers, and investigators in many countries in pursuing cyber criminals around the world. Cyber-Forensics.net can also speak with authorities on their expertise and assist in putting together your evidence in a clear concise manner to help clarify and summarize your case. Currently, the cyber tracing and fund recovery for romance scams has unfortunately become a necessary product as the victims rise globally.
Cyber-Forensics.net offer clients:
• Personal account manager
• Weekly Updates on forensic analysis
• Identification of blockchain account holders
"Cyber-Forensics data shows a 1500% in romance scam fraud in the millions of dollars in the past quarter over the previous average. As always Cyber-Forensics recommends victims report all cases of such fraud to local authorities," said Timothy Benson, Chief Analyst.
About Cyber-Forensics.net
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Cyber-Forensics.net is committed to providing the most accurate tracing service for victims of online scams.. Cyber-Forensics.net empowers and simplifies the process of tracking down the cyber-criminals and assist in recovering the funds and/or creating an atmosphere for a negotiated settlement. For more information, please visit https://cyber-forensics.net.
Additional Information:
Press Kit: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/home-cyber-forensics
###
Media contact: Peter Jameson
Email: peter@cyber-forensics.net
Phone: + 1 (917) 9206613
Peter Thompson
Cyber-Forensics.net
+61 3 9088 1362
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter