Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 4.65 Billion in 2028 - Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increasing usage of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices for wound healing and high demand for prevention of reperfusion injury

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices/equipment market size is expected to reach USD 4.65 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing usage of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices for wound healing and rising use to prevent reperfusion injury are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for HBOT devices for carbon monoxide poisoning care is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

By providing oxygen-rich plasma to oxygen-depleted tissue, hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices improve wound healing drastically and fast. Wounds damage the blood vessels in the body, allowing fluids to drain into the tissues and cause swelling. The damaged cells are deprived of oxygen as a result of the swelling, and the tissue starts to die. HBOT reduces edoema while also providing oxygen to the tissues. The higher pressure in the chamber causes higher oxygen in the blood. HBOT is intended to break the cycle of swelling, oxygen deprivation, and tissue death, which is expected to increase demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices/equipment over the forecast period. However, high cost of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices, concerns regarding FDA approvals and off-label uses, and complications of hyperbaric oxygen treatment are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/567

Top companies profiled in the global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment industry analysis report:

Haux-Life-Support GmbH, Hyperbaric SAC, Sechrist Industries Inc., Hyperbaric Modular Systems, Inc. (HMS), Environmental Tectonics Corporation, OxyHeal International, Inc., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics Inc., Fink Engineering Pty. Ltd., Hearmec Co., Ltd., and Perry Baromedical Corporation.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Get a flat discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/567

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Monoplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) devices/equipment segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Rising adoption of monoplace devices and increasing preference for this therapy due to ease of use of devices and equipment and decreased hospital gas supply needs are factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

• Wound care segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing global prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, as well as wound site infections.

• Hospitals segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals for wound treatment of chronic and acute care.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing aging population and rising need for wound healing therapy are key factors driving demand for HBOT devices amongst end-users in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices/equipment market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Monoplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

• Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

• Topical Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

• Portable Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Wound Care

o Thermal Burns

o Decompression Sickness

o Crush Injuries

o Radiation-related Sequelae

o Other Wound Treatments

• Infection Treatment

o Intracranial Abscess

o Gas Gangrene

o Soft Tissue Necrosis

o Others

• Insufficiencies

o Air Embolism or Gas Embolism

o Severe Anemia

o Arterial Insufficiencies

o Others

• Carbon Monoxide Poisoning & Smoke Inhalation

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care

• Clinics

• Hyperbaric Treatment Centers

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hyperbaric-oxygen-therapy-hbot-market

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/567

Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.

Browse More Reports:

Thoracic Catheters Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thoracic-catheters-market

Medical Stethoscopes Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-stethoscopes-market

Human Growth Hormone Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/human-growth-hormone-hgh-market

Blood Bags Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blood-bags-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.