Demand for Non-Linear Video Streaming Managed Services Is Expected to Multiply 5X Growth : Fact.MR
Live video streaming set to expand profit pools for video streaming firms by 2029.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is changing the course of business activities of companies in the keyword market. Companies are becoming increasingly conscious about preventive and hygiene measures at production sites to inhibit the chain of the infection. Gain access to our full report that highlights key insights associated with COVID-19, where companies can adopt new strategies to tackle the challenges
Fact.MR’s Report provides forecast and analysis of the global video streaming market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and, according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global video streaming market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on video streaming sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global video streaming market.
The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for video streaming. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of video streaming manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the video streaming market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.
“Increasing disposable income will drive consumers to purchase subscriptions from multiple video streaming vendors. Market players must then prioritize engaging consumers based on content, picture quality, and streaming convenience. Revenues are expected to be garnered by organizations forging strategic partnerships with local celebrities that increase footfalls based on their personal goodwill.”-Says Fact.MR Analyst
Some of the major competitors operating in the video streaming market are Netflix, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Tencent, iQIYI, Inc., Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Hotstar), iflix, HOOQ, Rakuten Viki
Global Video streaming Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global video streaming market is segmented on the basis of streaming type, delivery channel, platform, service, revenue model, end-use, and region.
Streaming Type
Live
Non Linear
Delivery Channel
Internet Protocol TV
Over-the-Top (OTT)
Pay-TV
Platform
Gaming Consoles
Laptops & Desktops
Smartphones & Tablets
Smart TV
Service
Consulting
Managed Services
Training & Support
Revenue Model
Advertising
Rental
Subscription
End Use
Enterprise
Corporate Communications
Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations
Marketing & Client Engagement
Training & Development
Consumer
Real-Time Entertainment
Web Browsing & Advertising
Gaming
Social Networking
E-Learning
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Country-specific assessment on demand for video streaming has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous video streaming manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.
Technical Expertise and Infrastructure Capability to Bolster Growth
Convenience of uninterrupted cross-streaming between multiple devices is a major driver for video streaming platforms. Successful advertising generates considerable revenue for market players. A majority of consumers cite viewer profiles as a major benefit of video streaming services. Separate viewer profiles in platforms such as HooQ, Netflix help users track their favourite shows, films. They employ user viewing behaviour and conduct consumer sentiment analysis to find relevant suggestions. On one hand, consumers get a unique viewing experience with convenience factors such as the last scene and taste specific content suggestions. On the other, video streaming platforms continuously engage and delight consumers by efficiently providing suggestions for remunerative streaming.
A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the video streaming market.
A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the video streaming market, which includes global GDP growth rate, urbanization growth rate, population growth rate, internet penetration growth and others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the video streaming market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses
