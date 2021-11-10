Favour Ori CEO career focuses on talent pipeline from education to payment processing
From training to contract payments, tech entrepreneur Favour Ori had developed a full range of career solutions for African tech workers.VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A successful entrepreneur sees a gap in the marketplace or the workplace and fills it.
For serial tech entrepreneur Favour Ori, a series of launches have focused on the theme of connecting talented African tech workers with global companies.
It is a natural progression for a self-starter who traveled to the United States for college and found his passion was for shining a spotlight on the potential of African technology workers, software engineers and more.
Favour Ori address both supply and demand with efforts
For Favour Ori, the first part of developing a career path for African talent was identifying the most pressing needs and helping potential employees for major companies establish their skills.
In 2018, Favour Ori, CEO, started a non-profit organization, FavCode54, to foster successful career launches for existing tech talent. The initiative received significant backing in the form of $90 million in IBM resources, such as Cloud and Watson, to assist with educational initiatives at the organization and the deployment of real-world products.
FavCode54 utilized an online portal to provide access to recorded classes and additional learning resources and materials and connected students to global opportunities. This included access to a mentor and trainers who work in big tech companies and hold Ivy League degrees.
The efforts undertaken by Favour Ori , CEO, not only benefit talent seeking long-term jobs but also help address a talent gap for African companies and global businesses ready to expand their footprint on the continent and employ a local workforce. The long-term benefits for African countries will extend far beyond the tech sector.
Focus switches to career progression for Favour Ori
FavCode 54 is only one of Favour Ori’s efforts, and his focus has progressed to the next stage of career development.
During the pandemic-related lockdowns of 2020, Favour Ori shifted to helping tech talent locate global opportunities from major employers while providing the same companies with access to a steady supply of new talent via Japa Internship.
More recent initiatives include payment processing assistance for talent via PayDay. Tech workers will be able to use the platform to receive payment instantly from clients worldwide — a major development for tech workers and software engineers who rely on contract employment versus full-time jobs.
Payday provides a robust alternative to PayPal for African talent and was a hit from day one. Following a cold launch in July, early adopters processed over $1.4 million on the app in three weeks.
Beyond the basics of payment processing for jobs, Payday also makes it possible for users to issue virtual MasterCards and pay for college tuition and other fees in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.
The app has already generated significant buzz in the financial tech community by raising over $1 million in pre-seed funding and securing a spot in the prestigious Techstars Toronto Accelerator program. Payday has the distinction of being the first Rwandan firm included and could receive access to a select group of investors following the completion of the three-month accelerator program.
