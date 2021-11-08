Omaha SEO Course – Online Visibility/Google Map Ranking Marketing Academy Launch

Omaha SEO launches its new SEO Masters Academy, an online educational course that teaches proven white-hat strategies that small to medium-sized businesses can do immediately to improve their online visibility.

The goal of the new course is to teach students a bulletproof strategy for getting ranked in major search engines. It leverages its patented Omni Maps Protocol® that includes a 203-step process to reliably and consistently place companies in local map rankings.

The newly launched program includes guided step-by-step walkthroughs with live Zoom training, Facebook groups, and weekly Q&A calls. The intensive SEO class shows exactly how to rank websites into the first page of Google within only a few months.

One of its strategies is improving a local business’ visibility in Google Maps. Omaha SEO explains that many companies do not rank on this app because Google uses the searcher’s location to give them nearby results. This means that in order for a searcher to find a local business, they need to be in close proximity to the business’ location or standing directly at the store.

The proven maps strategy works by making a business a “local place authority”. In becoming so, a company expands its reach in Google Maps, as its brand becomes visible not only in its specific community but in the entire city as well.

With the new SEO Masters Academy, clients are shown how to improve their SEO strategies so that they become their city’s “local place authority”. The company highlights recent studies that show that more than 90% of consumers do not go past the first page of Google and that more than half of this population use Google Maps as their starting point.

The new course is offered at $399 per student.

A spokesperson for Omaha SEO said, “We invested more than 25 years to ensure it worked for every type of online business owner.”

Name: Phil Belleville Organization: Omaha SEO Address: 5223 Grover St., Omaha, NE 68106, United States Phone: +1-402-615-6380