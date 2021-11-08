David Anthony and Natalis Launch their Epic Song, Make You Work
The tropical house song launched on November 5th, 2021.SOLNA, SWEDEN, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Hum Entertainment is pleased to announce the official launch of a powerhouse song collaboration by David Anthony and Natalis Make You Work.
David Anthony is a renowned producer, music consultant, mix engineer, and DJ based in Sweden and Natalis is a multi-platinum selling, Billboard-charting artist. Together, the dynamic duo has come together to collaborate on their brand-new and already trending release, Make You Work – one of the most uplifting and motivating tracks to hit the airwaves in recent memory.
“This melodic, sexy tropical house song is about knowing your worth,” says David. “It’s the perfect workout anthem for getting yourself in the zone or just getting ready to go out on the town. The overall theme is ‘positive vibes,’ which is something that we all need more of in our lives.”
Make You Work is more than just deep house music with a great beat. With lyrics such as ‘make you work’ and ‘baby I’m worth it,’ for example, Natalis is shedding light on how important it can be to simply put in the work for those things that really matter most in life. The song also begins with a string section that gives the piece a catchy Arabian vibe which persists in the listener’s mind long after the song is done.
“Make You Work is written to be a sexy feelgood dance song,” David and Natalis collaboration on this song bring positive vibes, with the great arrangement and vocal performance they deliver what should be a EDM Classic.
Today, Make You Work can be found on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Audiomack, Apple Music, and Pandora.
About David Anthony
With 30 years of music business experience, David has made a name for himself through his mix and mastering work and music production/music consulting for independent artists and independent labels. David’s talents have landed him work for artists such as Janet Jackson, Crystal Waters, Coco & Case, Busta Rhymes, and many others. David also has worked as a music creator producer for Tyler Perry movies, including “Daddy’s Little Girls”, “Why did I get Married”, and “Meet the Browns,” as well as many sync placements in TV Land. In his most recent years, David has produced a song for the German DJ Duo Junge Junge, which has streamed over 29 million on Spotify alone.
About Natalis
Natalis Ruby Rubero, is a multi-platinum selling, Billboard-charting artist who has also contributed to projects that have been nominated for two Grammy awards. Her growing pains mainly took place in La Isla Del Encanto (Puerto Rico) with her grandparents, and on the Lower East Side with her mother and father. Her connection with music strengthened when she lost both her maternal grandparents and her father, who were all musicians. Her therapy became alone time in her room, writing poetry that would turn into belted lyrics, while pretending to be on stage. Natalis spent hours watching concerts and staring at posters of her idols, visualizing that one day she would be contributing to the world similar to her super heroes.
Today, listeners can experience Natalis' angelic voice appearing as a background vocalist on J. Cole's platinum selling album, Born Sinner (Roc Nation),Kanye West's Yeezus (Def Jam), and singing lead on the anthem of computer animated TV series, Bratz "Rock Angelz" (Hip-O Universal). Her pen has also been featured on international double platinum hit “Fuego (Spanish Version)” by 2018 Eurovision runner up, Eleni Foureira.
www.planethum.com
David Anthony
Planet Hum Entertainment
info@planethum.com