Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics Announces Exclusive Distributor Membership Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics, one of the most advanced beauty lines available, has just announced the introduction of their exclusive Distributor Membership Program. In just a short time since the program opened, due to immediate popularity, there is now a waiting list for prospective members.



This remarkable program was designed to give insider access to select members who wish to use the Jennifer Bradley line of products professionally and have access to sell the products to their customers at the best prices. Those selling the line will receive an extremely generous discount of 50% off skincare and makeup, along with the ability to make money selling the products. Furthermore, all members will receive training from the company, based on Jennifer’s 25-years of experience in the beauty industry, to ensure the line is used, demonstrated, and sold according to Jennifer’s immaculate standards.



“I have turned recent offers down for major retailers for a specific reason: I do not wish to compromise the quality of my product by going "corporate" and exchanging the incredible ‘Made in the USA’ quality that we have now to ‘Made in somewhere else.’ That would completely ruin everything I stand for as the developer/ creator of Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics.” Stated Jennifer.



In an effort to protect the exemplary quality of the brand, Jennifer stated: “We are limiting this offer to only so many distributors in order to protect each and every person that joins this exclusive membership.” As a dedicated direct-to-consumer brand, Jennifer Bradley maintains meticulous governance over her company, and in doing so, she can guarantee the highest standards and quality ingredients. As a result, she has opted not to have her brand sold in traditional corporate avenues and strictly keeps her line off marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay.



The Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics line is known for its medical-grade, USA-made, and scientifically advanced ingredients. Due to the exceptional quality, Jennifer takes a very hands-on approach to ensure the integrity of her products is maintained.



To be a part of the Jennifer Bradley Distributor Membership Program, you must join the program via the brand’s website and await acceptance. Membership requires a monthly fee of $49.99, and once your first payment is made, you will be added to the waiting list. A company rep will contact you within 3-4 days to arrange for an initial interview, which will determine your acceptance. Once approved, you will receive a personal coupon code and access to the training program. In the event you are not accepted, you will receive a refund for your payment. Membership is limited to a select number of distributors, to ensure exclusivity and a true commitment to this brand. Only 8,000 distributor licenses will be issued, per zip code to prevent over-saturation, as well. Eligibility will be based on location; you must live within a 20-mile radius of an approved location. Additional information on the membership can be found at the Jennifer Bradley Beauty Within Facebook group.



Jennifer Bradley developed her product line after a long career as an actress, model, and celebrity makeup artist. Her time in the spotlight led to disappointing experiences with conventional makeup and beauty products, which caused her sensitive skin numerous negative reactions. Seeing a definitive gap in the market, Jennifer developed her line, Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics using the most advanced breakthroughs in science for skincare combined with traditional ingredients long known for their powerful restorative properties. The entire product line is cruelty-free, ethically sourced, and medically formulated, resulting in the purest and highest quality skincare products that can be found anywhere. Jennifer counts Michelle Obama, Sharon Osbourne, and Pamela Anderson as clients, and her work has been featured in such publications as People Magazine, Latina Magazine, US Weekly, and Forbes Magazine, which named her brand among the top "Businesses to Watch in 2021." For more information, visit https://jenniferbradley.com.

