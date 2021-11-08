Fabby-Do Launches Weekly Enrichment Experiences for Preschoolers

Fabby-Do was designed to provide every child with the ability to express themselves as they like.

Company seeks to support the youngest local community

We value the ability to open our doors to many forms of expression including music, movement, thought, and craft...with their friends or as they make new friends!” — Robin Brackbill, Owner

DOYLESTOWN, PA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabby-Do announces the launch of its weekly Wiggle, Giggle, & Groove experiences to support social and artistic development in the community.

The last year has been difficult for many young ones - activities that help kids adjust socially and provide outlets for expressing themselves have been generally unavailable. Parents are seeking new ways to provide their children a community and a sense of normalcy in a safe environment.

Fabby-Do is a local establishment that specializes in parties, classes, special events, and walk-in creative experiences for children. In-store offerings have been modified to enhance safety and Fabby-Do is excited to introduce its Wiggle, Giggle, & Groove experiences on a weekly basis starting in December. These events will provide an informal setting for kids ages 2-6 to sing, dance, play, and create in Fabby-Do’s “creativity-cafe”.

Experts emphasize the need for kids to develop social skills and creativity and that these won’t happen as easily or naturally in the near term as they did in the past. Children particularly need to spend time with their peers and find outlets to express their thoughts.

“We love to celebrate kids and their unique personalities and interests. Fabby-Do was designed to provide every child with the ability to express themselves as they like,'' said Fabby-Do founder Robin Brackbill. “We value the ability to open our doors to many forms of expression including music, movement, thought, and craft. These opportunities are always that much better when they can be experienced with their friends, or as they make new friends!”

Fabby-Do will begin its new weekly events on Thursday and Friday mornings in December and will run through the spring. Parents and kids may join for one event at a time or can sign up for a full session (seven classes) or multiple sessions at a reduced per-class rate. Registration is required by contacting Fabby-Do. Safety measures are noted at the Fabby-Do website and will be updated to follow CDC and local guidelines. To learn more, see www.fabbydo.com or follow Fabby-Do on all social media.

About Fabby-Do

Fabby-Do has been located in the heart of Doylestown, PA since 2013. Fabby-Do has been hosting kids parties for over 10 years and offers creation and celebration experiences based in arts, crafts, music and imagination. Fabby-Do provides over-the-top experiences for children by unlocking kid’s creativity through artistic expression. To learn more see www.fabbydo.com.