3D Bioprinting Market Size to be Worth USD 2,687.8 Growing at 20.7% CAGR till 2027

Technological developments of the 3D Bioprinters and increasing investment in R & D of stem cell and regenerative medicines are driving the demand of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market intelligence report, ‘3D Bioprinting Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global 3D Bioprinting industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the 3D Bioprinting market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

The 3D Bioprinting Market can be attributed to the technological developments of the 3D bioprinters and growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage bioprinting research. Increasing investments in research and development of regenerative medicines and stem cell research is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. In such a crisis period, many 3D bioprinting companies have decided to supply emergency medical supplies and equipment such as PPE kits, COVID-19 test kits, and ventilators, to support the healthcare workers. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, which is resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. .

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, TeVido BioDevices, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Nano3D Biosciences, Inc, among others.

Key Points

Inkjet-based printing is expected to capture the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of Inkjet-based printing in the Healthcare Industry.

The living cells dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.2% in 2019, owing to the growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage the research of the bioprinting technologies.

The research application is expected to register the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing demand for stem cell and regenerative medicines research.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global 3D Bioprinting market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D Bioprinting Market on the basis of Technology, Material, Application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser-based

Inkjet-based

Syringe-based

Magnetic Levitation

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Application ( Blood Vessels, Skin)

Research Application (Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture, Drug research)

Thank you for reading our report.

