Healthcare Robotics Market Size to Reach USD 34.79 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest research on the Healthcare Robotics market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Healthcare Robotics industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The Healthcare Robotics market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for improved medical operations and fault free diagnosis and treatment. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market's growth in the forecasted period.

To Available Sample Report in PDF Version@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/129

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Healthcare Robotics market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Stryker Corporation, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Renishaw plc, Aethon Inc., Hocoma Inc, Omnicell, Inc. and among others.

Key Findings

The surgical robots segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of revenue is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8%. These robots are operated by surgeons, which allow surgeons to complete the operations precisely. With improved visualization, it can function more accurately to treat patients, which is a significant factor in the market's growth.

The mobile segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of portability, with a share of 58.6% in 2019. The fixed segment will experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Currently, the aged population is suffering from various chronic diseases, which is driving the segment growth.

Regional Bifurcation of the Healthcare Robotics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Healthcare Robotics market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Healthcare Robotics market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Healthcare Robotics Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market

To Request for discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/129

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare robotics market based on type, application, portability, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Emergency response robotic systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Surgical Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiology

Laparoscopy

Pharmacy Applications

Others

Purchase /Buy Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/129

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare Robotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Healthcare Robotics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for automation in healthcare industry

4.2.2.2. The rising advancement in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive Setup Cost

4.2.3.2. Limitation of functions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Healthcare Robotics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

5.1.2. Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

5.1.3. Emergency response robotic systems

5.1.4. Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

5.1.5. Rehabilitation Robots

5.1.6. Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

5.1.7. Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

5.1.8. Surgical Robots

5.1.9. Others

Continued…!

Click here to Get customization@: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/129

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Orthodontics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market

Orthopedics Devices Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedics-devices-market

Companion Diagnostics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/companion-diagnostics-market

Cell Culture Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-culture-market

Operating Room Integration Systems Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-integration-systems-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.