Zinc Sulfate Market Size, Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Zinc Sulfate Market Size – $ 7.23 billion in 2020, Growth: CAGR of 6.5%, Trends: Increase in demand for Zinc Sulfate as dietary supplement & parental nutrition

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for zinc sulfate distribution in the online retailing, coupled with high investments in R&D of zinc sulfate, are fueling the market growth.

The Global Zinc Sulfate Market is forecast to reach USD 11.28 Billion By 2028 , according to a new report by Reports and Data. Zinc Sulfate is a colorless, odorless, crystalline, water-soluble inorganic compound, also widely known as White Vitriol, and comes in various forms based on its type of end-usage. Zinc Sulfate is enlisted as an essential medicine in the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines, due to its vital importance in the medication process for maintaining basic health system. Zinc Sulfate is commercially available as the generic medication and over-the-counter drugs. The global Zinc Sulfate market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Zinc Sulfate in the healthcare & pharmaceutical applications for its excessive use as the parental nutrition, dietary supplement, oral rehydration therapy in diarrhea, and essential mineral in basic health system functioning for human and livestock. Growing cases of gastroenteritis diseases and consumption of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) help propel the zinc sulfate market share directly.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to retain its superiority in the overall Zinc Sulfate market. Also, the fastest growth rate has been observed in the Asia Pacific region, owing to an extensive use of zinc sulfate in the highly growing healthcare & pharmaceutical applications and fiber & textile industries. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Top Key participants include Changsha Lantian Chemical Co., Ltd., Tianjin Xinxin Chemical, Alpha Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Zinc Nacional, S.A., Topfert Agrochemical Pte. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mid South Chemical Company, Inc., Old Bridge Chemicals, Inc., Ravi Chem Industries, Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Other use of zinc sulfate includes herbicide processing, corrosion inhibitor in cooling towers & municipality water-treatment systems, production of pigments, flotation agent in mining, manufacture of flame proofing compounds, preservation & clarification of adhesive products, and processing of deodorant, detergent, cosmetics, and other notable end-uses. The others sub-segment in end-use verticals is projected to reach a market valuation of USD 254.3 Million by the end of 2027.

Zinc sulfate is sometimes useful in brewing beer production to supplement naturally occurring zinc proportions, which helps support healthy yeast growth. Zinc sulfate salts are often mixed as an additive to commercial ale, lager, and stout fermentations as a component of a formulated yeast food or a solution of food-grade zinc salt.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the food items, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific continent, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach of the sellers in the areas where the scarcity of the offline vendors is observed. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline store retailing. The online retailing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

North America, with its high demand for zinc sulfate as a parental nutrition and essential dietary supplements, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 7.0% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global zinc sulfate market on the basis of sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Sales Channel Outlook

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Form Outlook

Liquid

Powder

Anhydrous Solid

End-Use Verticals Outlook

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Processing

Feed Supplement

Fiber & Textile Industries

Agricultural Industries

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Market Report includes major TOC points:

Zinc Sulfate market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Zinc Sulfate market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Zinc Sulfate market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

