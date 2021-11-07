RE: Traffic Alert - 496 S Craftsbury Road - Craftsbury

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police – Derby

UPDATE -

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

496 S Craftsbury Road in Craftsbury the roadway is now open.

Shelly Campbell(Woods)

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Vermont State Police

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

496 S Craftsbury Road in Craftsbury the roadway will be closed due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Shelly Campbell(Woods)

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173