RE: Traffic Alert - 496 S Craftsbury Road - Craftsbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police – Derby
UPDATE -
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
496 S Craftsbury Road in Craftsbury the roadway is now open.
From: Campbell, Shelly Sent: Saturday, November 6, 2021 8:17 PM
496 S Craftsbury Road in Craftsbury the roadway will be closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
