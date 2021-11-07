Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI #1 Updated W/ Photo

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/06/2021 @ Approx 1837 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Craftsbury Rd

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Markus Farnham                                               

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police

responded a single vehicle crash into a power pole on S Craftsbury Rd in the

Town of Craftsbury. Upon arrival Troopers identified the operator of Farnham

(31) and observed indicators of possible impairment. Investigation revealed

Farnham was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash and he

was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Farnham was

transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing and was released

on a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021 @ 1000 hours           

COURT: Orleans District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

