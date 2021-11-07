Derby Barracks/ DUI #1 Updated W/ Photo
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 11/06/2021 @ Approx 1837 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Craftsbury Rd
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Markus Farnham
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police
responded a single vehicle crash into a power pole on S Craftsbury Rd in the
Town of Craftsbury. Upon arrival Troopers identified the operator of Farnham
(31) and observed indicators of possible impairment. Investigation revealed
Farnham was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash and he
was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Farnham was
transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing and was released
on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881